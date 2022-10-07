Eid 2022: Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan, Your Ethnic Outfit Guide From B-Town Beauties

Deepika Padukone in Silk Saree

Image: Instagram

For this Eid, why not wear a lovely silk saree? The fabric is associated with special occasions and celebrations. Get inspired by Deepika Padukone's lovely silk saree. She complimented the lovely mustard yellow saree with a contrast sea-green full-sleeve blouse.

The traditional Butta work on the saree is a classic pattern and will always be in vogue. Dippy completed her traditional look with precious stone jewelry, minimal makeup, and a sleek hair bun!

Wear a lovely silk saree that features a traditional print or florals, paisley, Butta work, etc. You can also go for a plain silk saree and team it up with a printed or zardozi work blouse!

Madhuri Dixit in Sequin Saree

Image: Instagram

For looking festive-ready, you can go extra-blingy! Take a cue from Madhuri Dixit's modern saree look. She wore a soft pink, tone-on-tone saree that featured sequins all over. Madhuri accentuated her Indian contemporary look with jadau jewelry that featured lovely green stones!

Lightweight sarees with prints, embroidery, and sequin work add a sense of fun and glamour. Pick a saree that shines like a jewel!

Sara Ali Khan in Multicolour Lehenga

Image: Instagram

Lehengas are a go-to choice for festive wear. But which style you opt for makes you look apart. Get inspired by Sara Ali Khan's chic lehenga attire. Her multicolour lehenga comprised a sleeveless choli, flared lehenga, and a matching dupatta. The digital print ethnic lehenga featured a zardosi work detailing!

Select a multicolour lehenga that forms attention with varied hues. Make sure to go easy on jewelry and makeup to let the outfit be the hero!

Karisma Kapoor in Sharara

Image: Instagram

Sharara sets are a classic ensemble that adds an ethnic touch. The gorgeous Karisma Kapoor looked like a glamorous diva in a red sharara set. The traditional suit comprised a kurti top and fit and flare pants. The sequin and net design of the sharara suit made it appear shiny and pretty!

Opt for a traditional sharara suit and flaunt it as your Eid ethnic outfit!

Mira Rajput Kapoor in Anarkali Suit

Image: Instagram

The famous YouTuber and actor Shahid Kapoor's better half looked stunning in a traditional Anarkali suit. Her pastel pink Anarkali dress featured white threadwork embroidery and a flared look. Mira kept it minimal yet interesting by teaming the dress with statement chandbali earrings!

When in doubt, go for a traditional Anarkali suit for your ethnic wear needs. Colour, print, or work; it's totally up to you. Go for a shiny, sequin-detailed Anarkali suit to make it festive-coded!

Aditi Rao Hydari in Kurta Set

Image: Instagram

If you are looking for some ethnic attire inspirations, keep a tab on Aditi Rao Hydari's Insta account. She always strikes a pose with pretty ethnic ensembles. Aditi wore this lovely tailored banarasi kurta set. The green kurta with ethnic floral and bird motif weave looked every bit classic and traditional. To accentuate the traditional look, Ms. Hydari chose statement jhumka earrings!

Go for a banarasi kurta set or stitch one out of your mum's old silk saree!