Durga Puja 2022: Alia Bhatt To Bipasha Basu, Durga Puja Outfits Guide From Bollywood Beauties

Bipasha Basu in Lal-Par Saree

Image: Instagram

The Bengali beauty Bipasha Basu looked gorgeous in a quintessential Bengali saree attire. She chose a lovely Lal-Par saree with a white and red colour combination. Bipasha accentuated her bong look with traditional shakha-pola bangles, statement earrings, a big red bindi, and a sindoor on her forehead!

Bengali Lal-Par sarees have a staple red-white colour combo which signifies purity and strength. You can opt for a red-white traditional saree in cotton, silk, chiffon, etc. to wear at the Durga Pujo festival!

Shilpa Shetty in Pink Silk Saree

Image: Instagram

Shilpa Shetty looked ethereal in this bright pink silk saree. The terrific combination of rich silk fabric and modern weave of lines and bird motifs made it a perfect contemporary attire. Shilpa complemented the saree with a plain silk blouse. For accessories, she opted for jhumka earrings, Kada bangles, and gajra for her hair bun.

Indian festivities are synonymous with wearing rich, traditional fabric-made outfits. Pick a lovely silk saree or borrow one from your mom to wear as your Durga Puja outfit!

Madhuri Dixit in Red Retro Saree

Image: Instagram

The ever-beautiful Madhuri Dixit struck a pose in a trendy retro saree in red and white. The polka-dot print on the saree gave a retro vibe to the ensemble. Madhuri gave a chic contrast to her lightweight georgette saree by teaming it up with an off-white puff sleeves blouse. To add more, she accentuated her saree with a matching embellished fabric belt. Her accessories were curated and complimented her modern saree avatar.

If you wish to take a break from traditional silk, floral print sarees, then designer, funky print sarees can make a suitable option for you!

Katrina Kaif in Red Lehenga

Image: Instagram

Katrina Kaif looked like a diva in a red lehenga outfit that comprised a plain, long-sleeve crop top and printed lehenga, and a matching dupatta. She accentuated her modern lehenga ensemble with green colour stone earrings.

Lehengas in modern prints and contemporary silhouettes make a lovely choice if you wish to go beyond the traditional lehenga outfit!

Ananya Panday in Red Anarkali Suit

Image: Instagram

The pretty star Ananya Panday flaunted a red traditional Anarkali outfit. The white embroidery work on the red suit looked eye-catchy and added that ethnic touch. Ananya completed her quintessential Indian look with bold earrings and a bindi on her forehead!

Pick an Anarkali suit with zardozi, embroidery, mirror work, and more such ethnic details that look festive-approved!

Aditi Rao Hydari in White Churidar Suit

Image: Instagram

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has an impeccable and impressive fashion sense and her Insta posts are proof of that. She donned a beautiful ivory white churidar suit. The sleeveless kurta featured beautiful floral zari work and at the dupatta border. Aditi picked a lovely choker neckpiece and a small bindi to complete her desi look!

Select a lovely churidar suit outfit with either chic print or detailing to rock your Durga Puja look!

Alia Bhatt in Black Ethnic Kurti

Image: Instagram

Alia Bhatt donned this chic Anarkali kurti in black. The subtle zardosi work on the neckline and sleeves looked simply beautiful. She picked silver jhumka earrings and a black bindi to accentuate her boho look!

Shed the colour inhibitions, wear black or any colour outfit of your choice this Durga Puja. The idea is to be comfortable in what you wear and celebrate the festivities. It's that simple!