Disha Patani Looks Vivacious And Sensual In Pink Saree! [PICS]

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, without a doubt, is the hottest actress in the industry today. Disha is a force to reckon with. The actress continuously reminds us of how sensual, vivacious and good-looking she is and we can never get enough of her!

From flaunting never-ending toned legs in dresses to showing off her abs, the actress has time and again slayed. And when we thought that was it, Disha made us drop our jaw with her latest saree look.

The actress took to her social media and shared her saree look. From donning dresses to gowns or bikinis, it can certainly be said that Disha can make anything look hot. Taking to her caption, the actress wrote "🌺" .

The most alluring value about Disha Patani is that she barely tries to look that good! Anything she wears or any move she performs, her goddess-like aura tends to leave a trail of lovers behind.

Recently, during the trailer launch of Ek Villain Returns, the actress was literally the fascinating factor of the entire event.

On the film front, the actress is currently busy promoting Ek Villain Returns. Disha has also recently finished shooting for Dharma Productions' Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra.