Deepika Padukone To Vidya Balan, Their Modern Saree Looks You Must Bookmark

Deepika Padukone’s Sheer Saree

Image: Instagram

Indian, western, or Fusion; there is no look that Deepika can't ace. Period! She wore this stunning sheer black saree by Sabyasachi. The long sleeve crop-top style blouse added that western touch to the Indian ensemble.

Madhuri Dixit’s Lehenga Saree

Image: Instagram

Madhuri Dixit never fails to impress us when she dons a fabulous saree. And this modern lehenga saree is proof of that. The custom-tailored saree featured a tiered design at the saree pleats. The matte gold zardozi work on the saree made it an ideal outfit to celebrate special occasions!

Shilpa Shetty’s Cape Saree

Image: Instagram

The stunning Shilpa Shetty looked like a glam diva in a maroon sequin saree by designer Manish Malhotra. The eye-catchy factor of this contemporary saree was the elongated cape attached to the sleeves of the blouse. Shilpa's saree look spoke drama in bold letters!

Vidya Balan’s Stripes Saree

Image: Instagram

Vidya Balan is a self-confessed saree lover and we won't blame her. The actress never fails to impress with her classic as well as modern saree looks. Vidya chose this trendy stripes saree in white and green which we complemented with a matching T-shirt that doubled as a blouse!

Sonam Kapoor’s Jacket Saree

Image: Instagram

Plain sarees in bold colors make a chic choice. Fashionista Sonam Kapoor looked lovely in a deep red chiffon saree that simply featured a thin golden border. Her chic saree avatar was further elevated with a matching tailored jacket!

Katrina Kaif’s Veiled Saree

Image: Instagram

The gorgeous Katrina Kaif wore this pastel pink sheer saree by Sabyasachi as her pre-wedding ensemble. The modern saree featured lovely 3D floral applique motifs and semi-precious gems. For that western infusion, Katrina teamed it up with a matching veil!

Kiara Advani’s Animal Print Saree

Image: Instagram

Animal print sarees are synonymous with modern elegance. Kiara Advani wore this stunning zebra print saree by designer J J Valaya. The black blouse with a sweetheart neckline accentuated the modern saree look. To create a more dramatic look, Kiara wore a leather belt over a saree to form a structured silhouette!