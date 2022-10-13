Deepika Padukone To Vidya Balan, Bollywood Stars Arrive In Style For Chhello Show Screening

Deepika Padukone

The gorgeous Deepika Padukone showcased her laidback, casual style with a full-sleeved white top and matching baggy pants. She accentuated her relaxed look with minimal makeup and a messy bun hairdo!

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani chose a green printed pantsuit to attend the Chhello Show screening. Kiara kept the look interesting by accessorizing it with a Louis Vuitton sling bag!

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

The pretty Vidya Balan was spotted with hubby Siddharth Roy Kapoor at the movie night. Vidya donned a lovely black outfit with hand-stitched floral embroidery work. Whereas Siddharth looked handsome in a classic kurta set!

The Cast & Crew of Chhello Show

Director Pan Nalin looked suave in a black suit and hat. Actress Richa Meena opted for a red lehenga saree for the movie screening!

Chitrangada Singh

Talented actress Chitrangada Singh looked stunning in a white kurta set. She accentuated her classy ethnic attire with oxidized jhumkas!

Rohit Saraf

Mismatched fame actor Rohit Saraf oozed a casual vibe in a printed shirt and relaxed-fit pants. He wore black sneakers to complete his laidback attire!

Aditya Roy Kapur

The handsome star kept it uber cool in a printed tee and denim combo. The casual cap and sneakers complemented his casual vibe!

Rasika Dugal

The Delhi Crime actress opted for a printed co-ord set that comprised a purple shirt and matching palazzo pants. Rasika's printed ensemble was perfect for a casual event!

Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar was spotted at the Chello Show screening in casual attire. He chose an oversized white tee and denim. To complement the everyday look, Prateik chose a sling bag, casual cap, and slider shoes!

Mahima Makwana

Antim: The Final Truth actress looked chic in a black short dress. Mahima completed her figure-hugging attire with bold colour heels. She kept the makeup minimal and styled the hair in open waves!