Deepika Padukone To Parineeti Chopra, Embrace The Pleated Saree Trend Like B-Town Stars

Deepika Padukone

Image: Instagram

A colour-block design on a saree, that's what Deepika Padukone opted for with this lovely bright-hued ensemble. She looked gorgeous in a modern pleated saree that featured pastel hues including vibrant yellow, peach, and ice blue.

She complemented the modern six yards with a yellow close-neck sleeveless blouse. To match the blue tone of the saree, she opted for blue colour stone earrings.

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Instagram

The gorgeous Parineeti Chopra opted for a beautiful multicolour pleated saree that featured tones of blue, orange, pink, and red. She teamed the saree with a t-shirt-style red blouse that added an offbeat look to her modern saree look.

To let the ensemble outshine, she kept her glam look minimal with natural makeup and open tresses. If you are open to experimenting with different hues, a multicolour pleated saree can make an interesting choice.

Ankita Lokhande

Image: Instagram

A saree featuring a bold hue always forms attention! Actress Ankita Lokhande looked pretty in this deep red colour contemporary saree that featured a subtle pleats design. She nailed the monochrome look by teaming her pleated saree with a sequin and beads work blouse. Ankita also embraced a fusion style by styling her modern saree with traditional jewelry.

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Instagram

Parineeti Chopra's plain pleated saree is a perfect choice when you want to create a minimal look with an ensemble colour. Her pastel pink designer saree featured pleats at the saree border. She teamed the modern saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse. Such subtle, pastel shades of the saree help accentuate the lovely details like "pleats" look eye-catchy and interesting!

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Instagram

The stunning Shilpa Shetty dazzled in this maroon colour pleated saree which featured shimmery sequin work all over. Her designer saree was crafted with an elongated cape attached to the blouse sleeves. She accentuated the shimmery attire with curated diamond and stone jewelry. Shilpa's sequin work pleated saree makes a chic choice for a special occasion or party!