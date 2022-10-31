Deepika Padukone To Kiara Advani, Your Style Guide For Flaunting Animal Print Like B-Town Gals

Deepika Padukone

Image: Instagram

The style icon of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone looked chic in a black tulle dress that featured a neon snake print. The minimal animal print played the USP factor for the all-black ensemble. Deepika matched the catchy print on the outfit by opting for matching chic sunglasses.

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Instagram

A self-confessed animal print lover, Shilpa Shetty loves to wear animal print clothing (Remember her Cheetah print tights from the song "Chura Ke Dil Mera")! Shilpa opted for an animal print crop top and fitted pants. She elevated the head-to-toe animal print look by flaunting matching heels and earrings.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan experimented with the edgy animal print by selecting pink-gold zebra print hipster pants and teamed them with a plain black crop top. She matched the pink hue of the pants with pink hoop earrings. Her casual look appeared fun and dramatic.

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Instagram

Jersey movie star Mrunal Thakur looked chic in a white casual outfit that featured eclectic animal print. She teamed her pink corset top with an oversized jacket and relaxed-fit pants that featured tiger and striped prints in bold colour.

Malaika Arora

Image: Instagram

Malaika Arora looked glamorous in a leopard print corset dress. The body-hugging outfit featured thin straps, a plunging neckline, and a fitted silhouette. Malaika elevated the glam look with chunky gold jewelry.

Kiara Advani

Image: Instagram

Pretty actress Kiara Advani chose this lovely black modern saree with a zebra-style print. The chic pattern on the saree elevated the six-yards ensemble by leaps and bounds.

Kiara matched the contemporary saree with a matching sweetheart neckline blouse and elevated it further with a brown leather belt. She accentuated the modern saree avatar with statement earrings, glossy makeup, and a low bun hairdo.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Image: Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari is known for her chic and diva-like looks. Her style is always top-notch and gives inspiration for Indian and western styles. Aditi donned this lovely modern lehenga that featured an edgy animal print that comprised a full-sleeve blouse, a lehenga skirt, and a matching belt. She completed the fusion look with statement earrings and a black bindi.