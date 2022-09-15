Deepika Padukone To Anushka Sharma, Celebs Who Aced Gender Fluid Fashion Trend

Anushka Sharma

Anushka sported a plaid pantsuit that had a formal vibe to it. She teamed the white and navy blue checkered suit with a matching blazer. The white shirt and black tie underneath hinted were suggestive borrowings from menswear.

Ms. Sharma accentuated the power dressing by wearing a gold ear cuff and black boots!

Deepika Padukone

There is nothing that Dippy can't pull off including the gender-fluid fashion! Deepika looked glamorous in an all-black outfit. The buttoned blazer, oversized coat, and straight-legged pants, everything spoke chic and poised.

Ms. Padukone elevated her sharp ensemble with a black box bag and matching heels. Her accessories including a diamond neckpiece and drop earrings brought in a subtle shine!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Her fashion choices are always ahead of time and inspirational! Sonam flaunted Hubby Anand Ahuja's Brand Bhaane's co-ord set. The black and white checkered set included a balloon-sleeved jacket, black shirt, white tee, and matching pants!

Sonam's choice of accessories for the gender-fluid ensemble was on dot too. It comprised a black clutch, worker boots, and a black beanie!

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi made a striking appearance in a white pantsuit. We love how she depicted a gender-fluid fashion by sporting a masculine long white overcoat and feminine black corset top!

She accentuated the pantsuit outfit with a layered silver neckpiece and a couple of stacked rings!

Bhumi Pednekar

The Badhai Do actress made a striking impression in a black power suit that included biker shorts instead of regular full-length pants. Bhumi kept the gender-fluid look pretty understated by opting for a middle-parted hair bun and strappy black heels!

Sara Ali Khan

The young diva of Bollywood kept things minimal and casual in a denim co-ord set. Sara looked chic in a dark denim set that featured a cropped shirt and loose pants with button detailing.

For this super casual attire, Sara ditched the accessories and opted for just sequin black heels!

Alia Bhatt

The talented star Alia Bhatt sported a street style with a white crop top and black athleisure faux leather pants. She elevated the sporty casual look by opting for brothel creepers shoes!

To match the street style, Alia skipped the jewelry and kept the look pretty understated and effortless!