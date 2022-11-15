Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Your Winter Fashion Guide From B-Town Fashionistas

Deepika Padukone In Trendy Knit Top

Image: Instagram

Gone are the days when winterwear equaled wearing a regular sweater over your everyday clothing. Nowadays tons of trendy knitwear top options are available both online and offline. The Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone's pastel blue puff-sleeved knit top is chic and wearable. Depending upon your style and preference, you can pick a knitwear top that makes a lovely choice to team up with jeans, trousers, or a skirt.

Anushka Sharma’s Cropped Sweater

Image: Instagram

Winterwear equals a warm sweater and rightfully so! But, you can explore various patterns, prints, colours, and styles for a sweater. Anushka's cropped green sweater is basic and practical yet chic enough to denote a stylish winter fashion. Sweaters as an overlayer make an attractive piece of clothing.

Wear a printed sweater over a plain top and vice versa. Think beyond the usual maroons, greens, or blues. Opt for different shades and textures to look your best with winter wear!

Sara Ali Khan In Oversized Sweatshirt

Image: Instagram

Sweatshirts or jumpers make a chic and sporty choice to flaunt as winter wear. Get inspired by Sara Ali Khan's oversized hooded fleece sweatshirt that looked minimal and super trendy. To accentuate the simple winter style, the diva wore printed thigh-high socks that added a hint of glam to her winter style.

You can opt for an oversized sweatshirt in your preferred colour or pattern and wear it as a top. You can team it up with a pair of leggings or stockings too.

Tamannaah’s Chic Quilted Jacket

Image: Instagram

The gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia gave the perfect inspiration for winter fashion by flaunting a quilted jacket. She picked the black and white thermal wear to layer her white tee-black pants outfit. Quilted jackets similar to what Tamannaah wore make a chic and practical choice for casual wear or travel wear.

You can explore different colours and prints to make the go-to winter wear look ultra-stylish. If plain winter jackets are what you fancy then, go beyond the usual blacks and greys!

Sonam Kapoor’s Trench Coat Dress

Image: Instagram

Trust Bollywood's fashionista to ace any trend with panache. Sonam's trench coat dress serves as a perfect guide for winter wear. The classic trench coat makes a chic choice as overlayer clothing. With peculiar design details like wide collars, front buttons, and a wide belt, a trench coat or trench coat dress is always a trendy choice for winter fashion.

Alia Bhatt’s Beanie Hat

Image: Instagram

Apart from winter clothing, winter fashion accessories like scarves, gloves, cowls, snood and more help add comfort and style to your winter essentials. Alia Bhatt elevated her white knitwear top with a beige beanie hat that was accessorized with fun pin badges. A knitted hat or beanie makes a practical choice to add comfort and warmth when the temperature takes a dip!

Nora Fatehi’s Long Boots

Image: Instagram

If flaunting a chic winter style is what you are after then take a cue from Nora Fatehi's fashionable winter avatar. Clad in a black turtleneck dress and oversized blazer, Nora picked textured black boots that served high on comfort and glamour both. Apart from style, ankle-length boots, long boots serve the practical purpose of keeping your feet warm and secure!