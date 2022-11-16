Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, 6 White Saree Looks By B-Town Beauties That Are Perfect For The Wedding

Alia Bhatt

Image: Instagram

The gorgeous Alia Bhatt looked ethereal in a chic white saree. Alia chose the traditional Jamdani weave saree that featured a peculiar self-pattern threadwork and teamed it with a custom-tailored sleeveless blouse. Alia accentuated her modern saree look with statement earrings, and a ring, and wore kolhapuri sandals. She opted for glossy makeup and styled her hair in a sleek bun with white flowers to match the saree hue!

Cotton sarees like jamdani, Dhakai, Tant, Chikankari, Khadi, and more make chic and lightweight saree solutions. These make an apt choice for attending the wedding flaunting a chic six-yards!

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Instagram

Saree makes a traditional as well as versatile outfit. Most modern and contemporary sarees are crafted with lightweight fabrics like georgette, chiffon, and linen and feature a minimal yet intricate embroidery work. If a modern saree look is what you wish to flaunt at the wedding, then get inspired by Janhvi Kapoor's pre-stitched white saree look. Janhvi carried the modern white saree effortlessly and wore it with a strapless sequined blouse. Ms.Kapoor elevated the chic saree look with studded drop earrings, side-swept wavy hair, and a matte makeup look.

Modern, contemporary sarees with either minimal or intricate embroidery, bead, and dana work make an occasion-perfect outfit!

Advertisement

Kiara Advani

Image: Instagram

The stunning Kiara Advani gave a perfect contemporary-ethnic style inspiration by wearing a white modern saree. Kiara's party-perfect saree featured pretty sequin work in a lined pattern and she wore an off-shoulder corset-style sequin blouse with it. To complete the white saree look, Kiara chose statement jhumka earrings, wore glossy makeup, and styled her hair in open waves!

Sequin sarees are in trend now and form a chic impression to wear at weddings or special occasions.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Image: Instagram

If there is one Bollywood actress who is known for impeccable choice for Indian, ethnic or fusion looks, it is none other than Aditi Rao Hydari. Need proof? Check her Insta page and you will get tons of inspiration to curate a chic and classy look. Aditi donned an off-white saree and complemented the same with a full-sleeved V-neck blouse. The minimal chikankari work at the saree border denoted the finest craftsmanship and an eye for detailing.

Aditi created an oh-so-classy look by complementing the white saree with a studded choker, black bindi, and bold red lips!

Deepika Padukone

Image: Instagram

A saree is predominantly considered a traditional attire but when crafted in a modern way, gets a whole new outlook! Deepika Padukone's ivory-white designer saree is proof of that. Dippy looked magnificent in a white chiffon ruffles saree and strapless pearl-embellished blouse that looked like a work of art. But the USP of this outfit was definitely the pearl collar that added glamour and drama.

The Pathaan actress wore stud earrings and flaunted smoky eye makeup. Deepika styled her hair in a middle-parted sleep bun that allowed the chosen outfit and accessories to take center stage.

Sarees featuring either intricate detailing or embellishments like beadwork, furs, tassels, sequins, ruffled border, and more adds to the attention and intended drama!

Kangana Ranaut

Image: Instagram

When we think of Indian weddings or festivities, the first choice is always a silk saree, and rightfully so. Because classics remain forever in vogue. Bollywood's original Queen Kangana Ranaut replicated this saree style rule by opting for an ivory white silk saree. She styled thread weaved silk saree with a retro-style sleeveless blouse and traditional jewellery.

Silk sarees in white or tones of white look pristine and classy. For a wedding or special occasion, you can wear a lovely white silk saree to look apart!