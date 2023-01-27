Deepika Padukone To Ali Bhatt, Ace The Art Of Bandhani Outfits Styling Like B-Town Beauties

Alia Bhatt

Image: Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Janhvi Kapoor

The gorgeous new mommy of B-Town, Alia Bhatt flaunted a lovely red and green bandhani saree. The Bramhastra movie actress teamed the traditional print saree with a custom-tailored sleeveless green blouse that added a modern charm to her classic attire.Keeping the look minimal, Alia flaunted a simple bindi on her forehead and ditched the usual jewellery pieces like neckpieces or earrings.

Image: Instagram/ Jhanvi Kapoor

The Good Luck Jerry movie actress Janhvi Kapoor opted for a green-hued bandhani print saree. The golden border to the saree added a customized appeal to the bandhani saree. Ms Kapoor teamed the tie-dye print saree with a dark green velvet blouse which gave a lovely contrast to the six yards.



Janhvi gave the perfect occasional styling inspiration by wearing a stone studded choker to accentuate the traditional outfit. With minimal makeup and a messy plait hairdo, Janhvi looked like a vision!

Kangana Ranaut

Image: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

The Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut gave the perfect boss lady vibe in a chic yellow bandhani print saree. Her eye-catchy mustard yellow saree and matching sleeveless blouse looked modern and contemporary. Perfect for any occasional and formal wear, Kangana's lightweight bandhani saree style is indeed top-notch.



Ms Ranaut opted for pearl-encrusted stud earrings and statement sunglasses as her curated jewellery options. Her makeup was minimal with bold crimson lips and a messy bun hairdo hinted at casual at its finest!

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Instagram/Shilpa Shetty

Is there anything that Shilpa Shetty can't pull off? Not really. She is a true style inspiration who always experiments with her style and ensures to promote it with her Insta looks. Shilpa opted for a lovely silk co-ord set including a balloon-sleeved top and flared skirt. The bandhani print ensemble looked edgy, flamboyant and oh-so-stylish!

To accentuate the casual chic outfit, Shilpa flaunted minimal accessories that included hoop earrings and a statement ring.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Instagram/Tamannaah Bhatia

Bandhani print is simply not limited to traditional outfits like saree. The beautiful Tamannaah Bhatia wore a lovely blue-hued Bandhani lehenga. Her designer indo-western outfit included a sleeveless corset top and hipster style frilled sharara pants with bandhani print.

Tamannaah elevated the bohemian bandhani ensemble with oxidized jewellery pieces including chandelier earrings and bangle bracelets.

Deepika Padukone

Image: Instagram/Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one style icon who always mesmerises everyone with her gorgeous looks and impressive acting skills. Deepika looked fabulous in a bright pink bandhani kurta and beige palazzo pants. Deepika's breezy outfit is the perfect option for getting ready for special celebrations!



The Pathaan movie actress chose statement chandbali earrings and neutral-hued pointed pumps. Her natural makeup and simple messy bun hairdo complemented her Indian casual attire!