Deepika Padukones Red Suit Ensemble Serves Style Guide For Power Dressing, Pics!

She is a style icon for all good reasons and sets a fashion trend with her edgy and experimental fashion choices! The gorgeous Deepika Padukone recently shared super glam pics on her Insta wearing an all-red pantsuit ensemble that echoed a monochrome power-dressing trend. Dippy picked the western wear for the GQ India awards ceremony.

Scroll further to know more about Deepika's monochrome power suit ensemble:

The Pathaan movie star gave a whole new dimension to the power dressing in a fiery red pantsuit designed by Magda Butrym. The edgy outfit comprised a cutout style bralette, oversized blazer, and bell-bottom trousers. The monochrome or one-hue outfit featured a fit and flared silhouette. From a style point of view, Ms.Padukone's power dressing featured a blend of edgy and retro vibe!

When it comes to power dressing, usually black blazer suits are considered to be the safest and go-to choice. But experimenting with bold colours or patterns makes a chic choice when you want to elevate formal wear with edgy or eclectic style!

The diva Deepika Padukone chose some statement accessories to complement her sharp attire. She allowed the Cartier bracelet cuff to be visible by wearing it over the blazer jacket and sported a few statement rings. To complete the monotone ensemble, Dippy wore red heels.

Ms.Padukone allowed the bold hue power suit to be the focal point and kept it super clean and sorted for makeup and hairdo. Her glossy makeup consisted of subtle smoky eyes with winged liner and extra-curly lashes and added a neutral brown gloss to the lips. The style maven flaunted a sleek back hairdo to let the bold red ensemble and accessories be the center of attention!