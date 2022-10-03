BoF 500 Gala Paris: Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, And Others Dazzle At Fashion Event

Deepika Padukone

Image: Instagram

The gorgeous Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a Louis Vuitton outfit. Her snazzy outfit comprised a golden corset top, black trousers, and a relaxed fit jacket. The zip detailing at the sleeves added a ‘sporty chic' vibe to the ensemble. Dippy sported minimal makeup and a messy high bun style to complement her Bof 500 Gala Paris red carpet look!

Kylie Jenner

Image: Instagram

The reality show superstar, Kylie Jenner made a chic appearance with a sheer lace gown by Mugler. With the dramatic cutout detailing, and a sash-like train at one side of the outfit; her look appeared bespoke!

Jared Leto

Image: Instagram

He is known for his eccentric film role choices and fashion. Actor Jared Leto donned a purple latex outfit with black leather gloves and pink boots. With pink highlights in his hair and black glasses as his go-to accessory, Jared echoed the message of "love what you wear, wear what you love"!

Ashley Graham

Image: Instagram

The famous plus-size model chose a stunning black dress from the house of Schiaparelli. Ashley's halter neck style dress had a cut-out detailing and a fit and flare silhouette. She opted for a dramatic eye makeup look and a high bun hairdo!

Karlie Kloss

Image: Instagram

American supermodel Karlie Kloss wore a figure-hugging ivory white gown by designer Alexandre Vauthier. The shimmery fabric of the outfit compensated perfectly for her print-less outfit. Karlie accentuated her red carpet attire with bold lips and open tresses look!

Charli XCX

Image: Instagram

English singer-songwriter Charli XCX picked a dramatic bespoke outfit from the house of Jean Paul Gaultier. The mesh-like silhouette of the grey dress looked super dramatic and every inch innovative!