Atlantis The Royal Launch: Gauri Khan, Beyonce, Kendall Jenner, And More Dazzle On The Red Carpet, Pics!

Kendall Jenner

Supermodel Kendall Jenner made a chic appearance at the grand hotel launch of Atlantis The Royal. Ms Jenner wore a brown Schiaparelli gown with a figure-hugging silhouette. The daring front slit and golden chain neckline details were the focal points of her outfit.

Kendall kept it pretty basic with the makeup and hair look. The bronze-tone makeup and open hairdo perfectly complemented her stylish look!

Beyonce

The fashion icon, Beyonce is known for her gutsy and experimental fashion choices. The diva flaunted a custom-crafted golden-hued Dolce & Gabbana gown. The peculiar design elements including the flared-up sleeves, train, and side-slit were the eye-catchy factors of the ensemble.

Beyonce added a stylish charm to her effortless-stylish look with loose curls and matte gold makeup!

Mahira Abdelaziz

Popular Emirati actress and TV star Mahira Abdelaziz looked stunning in a pink colour Maison Valentino gown. The A-line dress with self-patterned crystal design looked feminine and eye-catchy.

Mahira accentuated the hot pink outfit with a similar hued clutch bag. Her makeup look included glossy cheeks and lips. The sleek middle-parted ponytail hairdo perfectly complemented the red carpet look.

Gauri Khan

Image credit: Gauri Khan, Twitter

Famous Interior design and Bollywood movie producer Gauri Khan added a classy impression at the Atlantis The Royal hotel launch party. Gauri wore an off-shoulder black gown with criss-cross waist details. The side-slit of the gown added an eye-catchy and stylish element to the chosen black ensemble.

Liam Payne

British singer and One Direction performer Liam Payne looked classy and suave in black attire. Liam chose a plain black relaxed-fit shirt and matching trousers that worked perfectly as a red carpet look. The talented singer flaunted a golden link-styled chain and watch as statement accessories.

Letitia Wright

Guyanese British actress Letitia Wright made a stunning red carpet appearance in a pop-up pink colour dress with stone-studded spaghetti straps. The minimally detailed dress featured a figure-hugging, straight silhouette.

Letitia carried a studded mini handbag that added a fine contrast to the chosen pink outfit. Her chosen set of accessories included ear cuffs and a finger ring. Her signature cropped hairdo was a constant factor for this red carpet look too!

Rebel Wilson

Australian movie star Rebel Wilson looked classy in a jewel-tone green maxi outfit from the house of Valentino. Rebel's red carpet ensemble featured a classic style puff sleeves and fit and flare outlook. The broad black waistbelt added a chic contrast to the plain green outfit.

Huda Kattan

Beauty entrepreneur and social media influencer Huda Kattan posed with her husband Christopher Goncalo. Huda looked like a vision in an embellished off-shoulder gown. The crystal stonework featured on her gown was the eye-catchy factor in her chosen outfit. Huda accentuated her stylish ensemble with glossy makeup featuring matte eyes and an open hairdo.

Mona Kattan

Beauty influencer Mona Kattan made a striking pose with her husband Hassan Elamin. Mona flaunted a pale blue off-shoulder fit and flare outfit. The white crystal-studded design on the outfit was the attraction factor in her look. Mona flared the red carpet look with matching stone-studded jewellery including a choker neckpiece and earrings. Her makeup was glossy and flaunted a high messy ponytail!

Amir Khan

British boxing champion Amir Khan looked dapper in a black suit. Amir's monochrome ensemble including the sleek black turtleneck tee perfectly complemented the casual suit. His wife Faryal Makhdoom flaunted a chic jewel-green gown that complemented her ethereal beauty. Her selected outfit featured a closed neckline and a side cut at the waist. Faryal opted for smokey eye makeup and an up-bun hairdo!