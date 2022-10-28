Ananya Panday Slays The Indo-Western Style, We Pick 5 Best Looks!

Embroidered Co-ord Set

Image: Instagram

Co-ord sets are currently trending and make a suitable choice to wear at special occasions and parties. Ananya looked beautiful in a black co-ord set crafted with intricate white threadwork embroidery all over. A perfect blend of Indian intricate work and western silhouette, Ananya accentuated her look with minimal jewelry and natural makeup.

Brocade Sharara Set

Image: Instagram

Ananya opted for this peach modern sharara set that comprised a bralette top, fit and flare sharara pants, and a matching dupatta. The mirrorwork detailing on her outfit added an ethnic and festive charm. Ananya complemented her Indo-western attire with traditional Jadau jewelry.

Bohemian Co-ord set

Image: Instagram

Ikat print or pattern gives a bohemian, global look. Ms.Panday chose a red ikat print co-ord set that included a bralette top and matching pants. Her casual attire featured shell detailing on the bralette top that added a nomadic outlook. She complemented her boho look with matching shell jewelry.

Modern Lehenga

Image: Instagram

Ananya looked like a diva in this black modern lehenga outfit. Her designer ensemble included a sequin, cut dana embroidered choli, an ombre patterned lehenga skirt, and an embroidered dupatta. She elevated her Indo-western lehenga with traditional Indian jewelry.

Sequin Saree

Image: Instagram

Saree is considered to be a traditional attire but it adds a versatile look when designed with a modern outlook. Ananya oozed a diva-like look in an ivory-white modern saree and matching blouse that featured shiny sequin work all over. She completed her festive-perfect ensemble with pearl-drop chandelier earrings, glossy makeup, and wavy tresses hairdo.