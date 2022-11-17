Ananya Panday’s Body-Hugging Jumpsuit Ensemble Makes a Perfect Party-Ready Look, Pics!

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday is known for her experimental fashion and edgy style preferences. The Liger movie star never fails to impress us with her on and off-duty looks that always include fashion takeaways for anyone who keeps a tab on fashion insights. The diva was recently in NYC for an event and made a chic statement in a black jumpsuit look!

Image: Instagram

Keep reading as we talk about the details of her party-perfect diva look:

Image: Instagram

A jumpsuit makes one casual outfit that's perfect for informal events, gatherings, or meet-ups. One can select a stunning jumpsuit varying in style, print, colour and make a stunning impression acing the understated casual look. Ananya followed a similar style route and donned a chic jumpsuit look that scored high on glamour and drama!

Ms. Panday picked a sleek black jumpsuit from the shelves of Elisabetta Franchi. The chosen ensemble featured minimal yet striking design details like a broad neckline, full sleeves, and cut-outs at the midriff. The all-black body-hugging jumpsuit allowed Ananya to show off her fit body with grace and panache.

Her pointed peep-toe pump shoes featured a shiny sequin detailing that added a drama factor. Ananya's minimal detailed, monochrome jumpsuit hinted at an understated modern ensemble look!

Image: Instagram

To elevate the all-black, plain outfit, Ananya flaunted fabulous studded jewellery by Swaroski. She wore a stone-encrusted choker neckpiece, drop earrings, ear cuffs, matching bracelets, and a couple of rings that reflected best against the black hue of the ensemble. Turns out, you can never really go wrong with the black outfit and studded jewellery!

Image: Instagram

For every outfit she picks, Ananya ensures to keep it perfect in terms of her makeup and hairdo. The Bollywood diva complemented the body-hugging jumpsuit attire with glossy makeup with silver eyelids colour, liner, and darkened brows. The neutral tinted colour on the lips added a shine to her facial features. Her nails were painted black to match the all-black outfit. She styled her hair in a side-parted sleek open hairdo.

Ananya gave a perfect style lesson for rocking an understated yet dramatic jumpsuit ensemble with the correct set of accessories, makeup, and hair!