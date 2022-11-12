Alia Bhatt To Priyanka Chopra, Ace The Blazer Fashion Like B-Town Boss Ladies

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Instagram

The global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas oozed glamour in a chic pantsuit that comprised a crop top, blazer, and relaxed-fit pants. The busy floral embroidery on the pantsuit appeared edgy and eclectic. PC matched the golden attire with a sequin handbag.

Katrina Kaif

Image: Instagram

Florals are not considered to be the conventional pattern anymore. The gorgeous Katrina Kaif replicated the style rule by donning a floral print pantsuit. Kat teamed the bold print ensemble with a plain tank top. She kept the western look elevated with minimal makeup and an open hairdo.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Instagram

A plain blazer makes for a great choice for a chic, minimal look. Alia Bhatt donned a simple white top and mom jeans and layered it with a lilac colour blazer. She complemented the understated look with minimal yet striking accessories like statement hoop earrings.

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Instagram

The pretty Shanaya Kapoor looked glamorous in a blue cutout style short dress. The diva layered the ultra-modern ensemble with an oversized blazer. Shanaya's modern outlook fit the perfect inspiration for a party look.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Instagram

A blazer featuring sequins and embroidery makes for great party attire. Sara Ali Khan made a stunning appearance in a chic outfit that comprised a sequin bralette, blazer, and short pants. Sara flaunted a glossy makeup look and an open hairdo to complete her chic outfit.

Malaika Arora

Image: Instagram

The stunning Malaika Arora donned a beautiful blazer outfit that featured florals, swirls patterned embroidery work, and a long white sash. Her statement choker neckpiece added a glam quotient to the blazer ensemble. Malaika wore sheer stockings and black heels to complete her diva-like attire.