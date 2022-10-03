Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Dazzle In Traditional Outfits For Their Pre-Wedding Ceremonies; See Pictures Here

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are currently busy with their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi. The bride-to-be ensured to keep her fans updated by sharing lovely pictures from their pre-marriage ceremonies. Both Ali and Richa looked beautiful in their traditional attires and so much in love!
Image: Instagram
Keep reading to know more about Ali and Richa's pre-wedding functions and chosen style:
Image: Instagram
Ali and Richa were both seen laughing and dancing while enjoying their mehendi and haldi ceremonies. For the mehendi ceremony, Richa picked a stunning pastel pink lehenga designed by designer Rahul Mishra.
Her off-shoulder blouse had feather-like embellishments and the lehenga featured a traditional floral design with a golden zari border. She accentuated her Indian look with a pink choker neckpiece, matching earrings, Kada bangles, and a few statement rings.
Image: Instagram
The groom-to-be Ali Fazal looked classy in an ivory white angrakha outfit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. He layered the ethnic attire with a white shawl that featured intricate embroidery work in white threads!
Image: Instagram
The lovely couple were both seen dancing at their pre-wedding festivities. Richa shared these pictures on Instagram and captioned them, "Because love is all there is... - Rumi". The post received a lot of love and appreciation from other celebs and fans!
Image: Instagram
For their cocktail party bash, Ali and Richa opted for ethnic ensembles. Ali Fazal looked handsome in a colourful sherwani that had intricate hand-embroidered detailing. The dapper groom-to-be complemented his traditional ensemble with black shoes with a traditional motif design!
The pretty bride-to-be Richa Chadha dazzled in a golden saree with a golden sequin design all over the Indian ensemble. The scalloped border of the saree had a modern look to it. Richa chose traditional jadau jewelry to complete her cocktail party outfit. Her makeup for dewy and she styled her hair in a textured messy ponytail!
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's love blossomed while working together in the film Fukrey. The soon-to-be-married couple dated for more than seven years. Ali and Richa announced getting engaged in 2019 and will tie the knot on October 6 in Mumbai.