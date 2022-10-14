Alaya F makes a chic style statement in the latest monochrome pictures; Check it out!

Alaya F is the social media queen especially because of everything she posts on her feed. Time and again, Alaya has served her fans with workout videos of new kinds. From the latest photoshoot to boxing and to dancing, she does it all.

Her body posture is evidence of how Alaya goes out and out to do yoga. Workout is her way to feel better about life. She feels motivated after her workout sessions and every muscle cramp is worth it.

Today, taking to social media, she shared a pictures of her self in black and white, she poses gracefully!

In the caption she wrote "Having a little love affair with black and white today 🖤🤍"

Alaya F is quite popular for being a social butterfly on her social media handle. She interacts with her audience like no actress ever. She often shares videos of her performing Yoga or creating DIY art of work. The actress is often applauded for her artistry and her yoga videos which often get viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.