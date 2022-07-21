Alaya F’s Black Slit Dress Raises Temperatures At The Premiere Of Russo Brothers The Gray Man

Alaya F is one fashionista who is certainly up to the notch when it comes to playing dress-up and wearing classy clothes. Her style is unique, sensational, and subtle. Her presence is extremely confident, while her aura is vivacious.

Not only is she sure of who she is but is also very certain when she speaks. Here is a woman as solid as her making an entrance at the premiere of the Russo Brothers 'The Gray Man'.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alaya F chose to wear all black as she kept her makeup subtle. Her outfit was chic and simple, giving away classiest vibes.

Alaya F's fans are obsessed with her fashion aesthetics. She often posts interesting reels and videos where she can be seen trying different outfits and DIY makeup. The actress is extremely talented and diverse, making this one clear reason for her fans to love her!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.