Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: 6 Voguish Looks By The Former Miss World

Anarkali Suit

Image: Instagram

If you follow Aish on Instagram, you will notice her love for traditional Anarkali suits. She donned this beautiful ivory Anarkali dress that featured intricate embroidery with beads, sequins, and cut dana work. For the accessories, she chose statement earrings and a cocktail ring. Aish complemented the flared ensemble with minimal makeup and an open hairdo.

Sharara Suit

Image: Instagram

The Ponniyin Selvan actress aces the Indian ethnic outfits like no other. Aishwarya looked like a vision in the red sharara suit. Her traditional attire comprised an embroidered kurti, flared pants, and a matching dupatta. The golden zardozi work embroidery on the sharara suit added a rich outlook to it. The beautiful actress elevated her ethnic attire with statement jhumka earrings, a Kada bangle, and a statement watch.

Advertisement

Silk Saree

Image: Instagram

Aishwarya looked like a goddess in this red silk saree for a special occasion. Her traditional six-yards ensemble featured golden floral weave and golden zardosi work border. She teamed the red silk saree with a matching close-neck style blouse with an intricate border. The diva elevated her royal look with traditional jewelry that included a necklace, stud earrings, and Kada bangles.

Her dewy makeup comprised winged eyes, blushed cheeks, and bold red lips. Aish styled her hair in a bun with gajra.

Floral Dress

Image: Instagram

For her Cannes 2022 appearance, Aishwarya dazzled in this designer outfit. The black ensemble was crafted with silky black fabric and real flowers as added adornment. The exaggerated silhouette added a queen-like elegance to her look. She kept the makeup glossy with bright pink for the lips and styled her lovely tresses in a middle-parted open hairdo.

Pink Pantsuit

Image: Instagram

Aishwarya gave the boss lady vibes in this all-pink pantsuit. The mono-hue outfit comprised a top, flared pants, and a matching blazer. Aishwarya brought the 80s fashion back with this bright-tone formal ensemble. What's more? She even matched her makeup and shoes with the pink pantsuit.

Chic Casuals

Image: Instagram

Be it traditional or western style, Aishwarya slays it all! She looked glamorous in the casual attire that comprised a black vest top and 80s mom jeans. Aishwarya layered the casual wear with a printed jacket that featured an abstract design and a bold red lapel design.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star elevated her chic look with dewy makeup and flaunted bold red lips. Her curated accessories included tinted sunglasses, a couple of rings, and red stilettoes.