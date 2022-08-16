Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday: 7 Celeb-Approved Ways To Style Skinny Jeans

White Tee

Image: Instagram

Is there anything more comfy and cool than a basic white tee? Nah. A white tee is a must-have for your closet and comes in handy when you want to wear something easy yet classic on a chosen day.

Pair your skinny jeans with a white tee to be ready without taking maximum style effort. Tuck the tee in or tie a waist knot for that crop top effect. Wear comfortable sneakers to complete the casual look.

Formal Shirt

Image: Pinterest

Just like the white tee, another must-have piece of clothing for your wardrobe has to be a classic white shirt. For the casual or semi-formal dressing, a white shirt-skinny jeans combo will never fail you.

Flaunt a few accessories like a neck chain, stud earrings, or a couple of stacked bracelets. Also, a chic tote or handbag will help add the Boss-Babe vibe!

Corset Top

Image: Instagram

For a sculpted figure, corset tops make a great choice. And they look great when teamed with skinny pants too. The outfit can look perfect for brunch with your besties. Don't forget to rock the diva look with pencil heels or peep toes.

Oversized Jumper

Image: Instagram

Plain, printed, or knitted; oversized jumper can literally be translated as ‘comfort' clothing. Pick a slightly distressed skinny denim and pair it with a printed jumper. Cartoon print sweatshirts look funky and adorable when paired with a pair of distressed skinny jeans.

Denim on Denim

Image: Instagram

When it comes to classic clothing choices, you can never go wrong with a denim jacket. Pair the skinny jeans with a basic tee or crop top. Avoid heavy jewelry and if needed go for minimal types like simple ear studs, beaded bracelets, and alike.

Casual Shrug

Image: Pinterest

For an overlayer clothing requirement, consider styling your Top-Jeans combo with a casual shrug. Shrugs make a handy choice when you need comfort via ensemble. Pick a color or pattern as per your style. Go for an ethnic embroidered shrug to form an eclectic outlook!

Desi Kurti

Image: Pinterest

A funky Indian-style tunic or Kurti is an everyday choice for many. Select a boho-style Kurti that will look perfect with skinny pants. Kurtis are available in innumerable colors, patterns, and styles. For casual wear, pick a vibrant Kurti that can give chic desi vibes.

Go for bohemian-style accessories like beaded earrings, and a choker neckpiece. And A tasseled embroidered tote bag will simply elevate the whole fusion-istic style!