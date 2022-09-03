7 Ways To Style Corsets Like Bollywood Divas

Ananya Panday in Corset Top

Image: Instagram

Ananya looked smoking hot in this daring brown corset. The Liger star teamed the transparent corset with a matching knit skirt. She accentuated the bold corset look with dual-tone calf-length leather boots. Ms.Panday completed the sultry corset look with minimal accessories that included bronze hoops. And that bangs hairstyle was spot on!

Tara Sutaria in Boned Corset Top

Image: Instagram

Tara Sutaria opted for a classic boned corset with lace detailing. She teamed the beige corset top with matching loose-fit pants. Her accessories included hoop earrings and black boots. The pretty star elevated her casual corset attire by opting for messy curly open tresses!

Janhvi Kapoor in Corset Blazer Skirt

Image: Instagram

The Goodluck Jerry star gave a perfect corset styling lesson to look ultra-chic. Janhvi opted for a lace corset top with a blazer and a mini-slit skirt. She picked a layered neckpiece and silver hoop earrings to complete her edgy monochrome outfit!

Bhumi Pednekar in Corset T-Shirt Dress

Image: Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar's corset look was rather unusual but is worth getting inspired from! She added a casual twist to the corset style. Bhumi styled her simple white t-shirt with a vintage print corset. The artistic print corset added a dash of color to the white tee!

Katrina Kaif in Corset Skirt Set

Image: Instagram

The gorgeous Katrina looked ethereal in a blue tie-dye corset skirt set. The corset outfit featured bow-tie straps, a high-waisted midi skirt, and a dreamy flowy silhouette. Katrina picked lovely blue chandbali earrings and silver Kada bracelets to complete her contemporary corset attire!

Bhumi Pednekar in Corset Lehenga

Image: Instagram

Corsets are now being considered top wear for ethnic outfits. Bhumi Pednekar donned a chikankari lehenga with a corset blouse. The corset was detailed with boning and hand-embroidered work. The ethnic skirt set was further accentuated with a semi-sheer matching jacket!

Alia Bhatt in Corset Anarkali

Image: Instagram

Ethnic dress styled with a corset body? Why not? Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in an Anarkali suit that featured a corset-style top with a wide neckline and minimal embroidery. Alia styled her corset Anarkali with golden jhumkas and statement rings!