7 Times Ranveer Singh Broke Gender Stereotypes In Fashion

1. Pleated Skirt

If females can wear a pantsuit then why can't men flaunt a skirt? Ranveer broke the popular fashion myth of men should stick to wearing pants only by doing just the opposite. He chose a black pleated skirt and team it up with a black formal shirt.

2. Pink Coat

For his Netflix reality show Ranveer VS Wild promotional event, the Gully Boy actor made a rather thrilling entry. He teamed up an animal print suit with a hot pink fur coat. With a high man bun and stacked neck chains; Mr.Singh looked rocked the look. Takeaway from Ranveer's flamboyant look? Men out there, Embrace pink. It is so your color!

3. Bold Print

For men, a printed piece of clothing means either checks or stripes. Trust Ranveer to brake all fashion rules for a fashion upgrade. During the promotion of his Movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the talented hero turned up in exaggerated print. The geometrical printed suit screamed loud and intentional. The bold red sunglasses and sneakers added to his inherent bold persona!

4. Nose Ring

Nosepin or Koka are typically termed as women's jewelry. Ranveer challenged this age-old fashion rule by flaunting a chain silver nose ring for the L-Officiel magazine cover shoot. With a pastel blue shirt, the nose accessory created a fusion-istic outlook!

5. Pearl Jewelry

Why should females only wear scintillating pearl jewelry? Men should equally enjoy wearing the natural gem. Ranveer picking a pink pantsuit is not a new thing. But what makes his bubblegum pink outfit even more attractive is the beautiful pearl string mala he chose to wear it with!

6. Heels

Flat shoes for men? Necessary, practical but so passe. It's time men should also put their best foot forward in heels. The heel size? Well, pick as per your comfort. For a Vogue photoshoot, Mr.Singh teamed up his jazzy outfit with black heels. And boy, did he own that look? No second guesses here!

7. Long Hair

Yes, women look good in long tresses but so can men! For Gucci's official photoshoot, Ranveer donned a metallic blue tracksuit. He went pretty progressive for the accessory picks including a red hat, thick-framed glasses, and a chunky golden neckpiece. Ranveer's middle parted open hairdo is so ahead of time. And don't miss the handbag he is carrying. It says, men also need their statement handbag sometimes!