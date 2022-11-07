Black Panther Wakanda Forever European Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright And More Flaunt Edgy Style

Lupita Nyong'o

Oscar winner actress Lupita Nyong's looked chic in a silver and black gown by Alexander McQueen. The layered look of the sleeveless ensemble appeared edgy and dramatic. Lupita sported an updo bun and shiny makeup. She completed her dazzling look with curated diamond jewellery.

Letitia Wright

The talented star Letitia Wright who is playing the character of Shuri in the film attended the premiere in a floor-length gown by Prada. The custom couture outfit was designed with crystal embellishments. Letitia accentuated the straight silhouette outfit with statement jewellery that included cocktail rings and silver hoop earrings.

Florence Kasumba

Ugandan-German actress Florence Kasumba impressed with her edgy fashion sense by donning a halter-neck floor gown. Embellished with jewel-hued crystals, her outfit had a fitted structure, that allowed Florence to show off her sculpted figure. Kasumba accentuated the vibrant outfit with selective jewellery.

Danai Gurira

Actress Danai Gurira opted for a black Elie Saab couture gown. The sheer dress featured floral-style velvet panels and exaggerated puff sleeves, and mid-slit. Danai accentuated the dramatic outfit by sporting sparkling sequins to her hairdo.

Michaela Coel

Michaela who plays Aneka in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, donned a black outfit by Riccardo Tisci. The tank top-lace skirt outfit was elevated with sheer lace detailing. Michaela sported minimal jewelry and natural makeup to complete her edgy look.

Maya Jama

British television and radio presenter, Maya Jama oozed glamour in a red and white outfit by designer Stephane Rolland. The couture dress featured edgy detailing including a plunging neckline with a mesh panel and abstract geometrical print. The diva chose an artistic face necklace to accentuate the chosen outfit.

Cynthia Erivo

English actress Cynthia Erivo looked super impressive in a bright yellow trench coat maxi dress by designer Erdem. The floral print outfit featured peculiar trench coat design details that included closure buttons, shoulder straps, and a waist belt. Cynthia elevated the bright hue outfit with selective jewellery and dramatic makeup.

Clara Amfo

British Radio broadcaster and TV presenter Clara Amfo dazzled in a golden metallic dress by designer Christopher Kane chainmail. The jazzy outfit was crafted with cutout panels at the waist and metal chains. Clara chose studded drop earrings and metal bangles to accentuate the daring and dramatic ensemble.

Jourdan Dunn

British model Jourdan Dunn made a chic impression at the movie premiere in a yellow straight-cut outfit. The dress featured a dramatic knotted design detailing at the waist. Jourdan flaunted metallic jewellery and a long plait hairdo that added drama to the look.

AJ Odudu

British television presenter, AJ Odudu looked chic in a silver mesh dress by Attico. The flapper-style outfit was designed with a dramatic asymmetric hemline and leather strap detailing. Odudu complemented the modern outfit with glossy makeup and a long bob hairstyle.

Stormzy

British rapper Stormzy attended the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever European premiere in style. His bright pink suit comprised a plain tee, asymmetric jacket, and flared trousers. The mon-hue pink outfit was the perfect example of edgy and eclectic!