8 Tote Bags That Make a Perfect Choice for Formal Look

Classic Black Tote

Image: Pinterest

Black makes a classic and sophisticated choice to pick a tote of your choice. Plus, it goes well with almost any color outfit. Pick either an all-black tote or go for a black body-colored handle style. With black totes, you never have to worry about stains either!

Vegan Leather Tote

Image: Thegoodtrade

A tote bag crafted responsibly, such as a vegan leather tote makes a thoughtful choice for sure. You can select one from offbeat hues like tan, burgundy, pigeon grey, and others. Leather totes possess an inbuilt texture that makes a pretty fine textured surface on the bag.

Suede Fabric Tote

Image: Netaporter

Totes made with comforting fabrics like suede look trendy and different. Mostly suede totes are preferred with brown shades. But you can of course go for eccentric hues like pink, blue, or green even for your work tote. If a suede tote is your next choice, you just need to maintain the same by wiping it clean if there is any water spillage or stains.

Advertisement Advertisement

Square Shape Tote

Image: TheCollective

While rectangular totes are considered a common choice, you can certainly select an unusual shape like a square tote. The boxy contoured structure appears chic as well. Go for a textured, patterned, plain, or multi-colored style. Buy a square tote that catches your fancy.

Rope Handle Tote

Image: Alibaba

If you are looking for a casual meet formal combo tote, then a rope handle tote is one interesting solution. Apart from the body of a bag, bag handles with interesting design or structure makes the bag appear outlandish. Plus, rope handles can carry the extra weight of the bag too! Rope handle totes are mostly made with eco-friendly fabrics like jute or cotton. Hence totes make a great choice to carry especially on weekends!

Color Block Tote

Image: Etsy

Totes crafted with either two or three definite colors look stylish as your office tote. The most common color combo could be beige-brown or black-white. The two-tone bags allow you to make most of your office wear ensemble complete.

Trendy Color Tote

Image: Zalando

Mostly black, beige, and brown are the colors one looks for when buying an office bag. But you certainly break this color shyness by picking a trendy color tote. Go for either bold or neutral shade totes. Think fuchsia pink, candy blue, or mist green tote.

Print & Pattern Tote

Image: LBB

If you have been carrying plain office bags for quite some time now, your bag style needs a deserving change. Pick a print & pattern enriched tote bag. You can select from trendy choices like florals, stripes, checks, traditional, abstract, and more. Just ensure to carry the printed tote when you wear the plain or textured outfit to avoid the pattern overdo.