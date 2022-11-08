7 Styling Tips To Dress Up Your Baby Girl

Simple And Fuss-Free

There is a whole wide variety available for baby clothes and the exciting prints, patterns, and styles may tempt you to dress up the child in fancy clothes. But, for newborns and toddlers, you must dress them up in simple and comfortable clothes. Avoid clothes with too many embellishments or flairs as added ornaments like buttons, bows, glitters, etc can be accidentally torn and a baby may swallow the same.

Comfort Is Key

For a start, you need to understand that, a baby's skin is very soft and is easily prone to rashes, irritation, and other health-related issues. Choose the correct size as per the baby's age, weight, and even season. Avoid buying too tight or loose clothes as it can lead to discomfort for the child. Instead of buying clothes in bulk, pick a few that are useful for everyday wear and a few occasional outfits.

Organic Clothing

If possible, opt for organic, slow-fashion clothes that are made with eco-friendly materials, and natural colours and do not cause harm to the baby and nature. These clothes become more softer and skin-friendly after usage and give the utmost comfort to the wearer. Select organic clothing options like a onesie, frock, tee, nightwear, and more to allow your baby girl to be her most active and comfortable in slow fashion clothing.

Pick Bright Colours

Little ones look cuter when dressed in bright colour clothing. Dress them up in brighter hue outfits like reds, greens, and blues when they are most active! Plus being messy comes naturally to kids, so any dirt and stains will not visible on bright colour clothes. For nightwear, dress up the baby or child in soft, pastel-tone clothes.

Explore Prints and Patterns

Apart from brighter colours, you can select outfits for your baby girl featuring lovely prints and patterns. From cartoons, florals, checks, animal prints, abstracts, and more, you can experiment with printed and patterned clothing. Busy print clothes make a suitable option during playtime or outings.

Occasional Style

It is super exciting to dress up your little doll for special occasions like celebrations, festivities, parties, and more. You can select a pretty ethnic attire like a skirt top, sharara suit, chaniya choli, and fusion clothes that can make your baby girl look occasion-ready. Pick minimal embellished clothes that ensure comfort and style for the little one.

Accessorize

Your baby girl's dress is incomplete without a fair share of accessories. Cute accessories like a headband, bow, hats, beanie, socks, and booties add to the baby's overall look. Just ensure to pick accessories that do not have too much embellishment, glitter, and more such tiny adornments. Select simple yet attractive baby fashion accessories.