Kim Kardashian Birthday Special: Reality TV Stars Desi Outfits To Inspire Your Ethnic Diwali Look

Modern Saree

Image: Instagram

Kim K wore this amazing red colour saree by Sabyasachi. The modern saree was crafted by 28 Zardosi karigars from Calcutta who hand-embroidered the metallic sequins and beads on it. The stunning outfit was designed with a nimble technique which is known to be time-consuming but gives exceptional look to the outfit when worn.

Kim added the glam factor to the modern six yards ensemble with nude makeup look and an open wavy hairdo!

Printed Lehenga

Image: Instagram

The Kardashians show star looked amazing in this red-printed lehenga set by ace designer Anamika Khanna. Her desi outfit comprised a printed lehenga skirt, blouse, and a matching cape jacket. The busy, traditional print all over the lehenga looked quintessential Indian and dramatic. Kim wore matching red strappy heels to complement the Indian outfit.

Animal Print Lehenga

Image: Instagram

Kim Kardashian was a vision to behold in her Indian lehenga attire. She donned a beige colour ethnic lehenga by Anita Dongre. The beige colour lehenga skirt featured lovely animal pattern embroidery work and the red colour blouse added perfect contrast to the neutral hue skirt. Kim carried a matching dupatta to complete the desi attire. For accessories, statement chandbali earrings helped accentuate her quintessential desi look!