Easy Styling Tips To Camouflage Love Handles

Wear Black

Image: Pinterest

Black as colour appears very powerful and enigmatic. And it is literally a blessing when you want to appear slimmer and in shape. It forms an illusion of a fit body and hides the love handles completely. For formal or casual wear, opt for black trousers or denim to hide the troublesome waist fat and be confident in the outfit of the day. Plus black pants pair well with almost all colour tops, shirts, and tees!

Flared Tops

Image: Pinterest

Tops and tunics with a flared look are your best bet when you want to camouflage the extra few inches at the sides of the waist. The color or pattern of the tops can be of your choice. A line, angrakha, and kaftan style tunics make a fancy and suitable choice that have flared effect and are very comfy options to look your best!

Advertisement

Denim to the Rescue

Image: Pinterest

Avoid lightweight fabrics if you are super conscious about the fat around the waist or stomach. It clings to the body and further enhances the extra fat around the stomach and waist. Instead, stick to thicker fabric clothes like denim or jeans that hide the problematic areas and give a toned effect. High-waist denim is the suitable choice to be confident in your casual attire.

Tuck In

Image: Pinterest

Now wearing high-waist denim may not be possible every time. And if you want to hide the love handles, simply tuck in the tops or shirts to add a toned and defined effect.

Chic Skirts

Image: Pinterest

For the days when you wish to give a break to denim or trousers, opt for a fuller skirt. Select from flared, pleated skirt types to hide the waist or tummy fat. Go for a plain top and team it up with a printed skirt or vice versa. The length of the skirt can vary as per your preference.

Try Prints

Image: Pinterest

Printed or patterned outfits are the best way to camouflage the troublesome areas of the body i.e. love handles. Select a lovely dress to look your best in casual or formal wear. Avoid too large prints if you are heavier and wish to create a slim effect with the correct type of outfit. Dark colour printed outfits make the best choice to feel comfortable and look fabulous!