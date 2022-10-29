6 Ways To Flaunt Floral Print In Your Everyday Look

Floral Shirt

Image: Pinterest

Select a shirt of your choice either a busy or minimal floral print. A bold or neutral hue floral shirt makes a fine choice for formal or casual wear. Team it up with plain trousers, denim, or even a skirt. You can select from different fabrics like cotton, polyester, linen, etc for a floral print shirt that matches your requirements.

Floral Pants

Image: Pinterest

Pick a pair of trousers, fitted, or flared pants that are designed with a floral print or pattern. If the all-over floral print on pants sounds too dramatic then go for pants with minimal floral embroidery print or lovely embroidery. Compliment the same with a plain tee, top, or shirt. Pick appropriate accessories like earrings, and a plain woven handbag to complete the look.

Advertisement

Floral Dress

Image: Pinterest

A casual dress with a lovely floral print makes for a classic style and will always be in vogue. For casual wear, select a dress with colour and a floral print of your choice. The dress style can vary from straight, flared, A-line, midi, maxi, bodycon, and more. Elevate the look with curated accessories to ace casual fashion.

Floral Skirt

Image: Pinterest

Wear your plain tees or tops with a pretty floral skirt. The style of the same i.e.full-length, knee-length, flared, fitted, mini, etc can vary as per your choice or style preference. If you prefer to add a print with the tops or shirts, go for a woven patterned one to avoid the clash of prints. Accentuate the look with a lovely waist belt or scarf for that added chic style.

Floral Jacket

Image: Pinterest

Jackets work as the best overlayer ensemble for style and comfort requirements. Layer the plain dress, top, or shirt with a floral print jacket. Ethnic style jackets featuring such prints add a bohemian, casual look. You can also opt for a minimal floral print jacket or coat for the formal wear option. Wear a jacket that matches well with the top or dress you wish to team it up with.

Floral Bag

Image: Pinterest

Accessories including a handbag are available in attractive floral prints and patterns. With various common handbag types like a tote, satchel, hobo, backpack, and more, you can select a bag that matches your needs. A handbag with a floral print looks fun and flamboyant. To ace, the casual look, flaunt a floral bag and ensure to keep the clothing choices print-free.