6 Trendy Hair Accessories To Accentuate Your Hairdo

Headbands

Image: Pinterest

A hairband or headband is a common hair accessory that is super handy to keep the hair out of the face. But it needn't be plain or boring anymore. The trendy headbands include ones made with fabrics, metals, and more. Go for bejeweled, embellished, sequin, knotted, turban-style headbands.



Also, guard this hair accessory rule. For plain outfits pick a printed or embellished headband and vice versa.

Pearl Hair Accessory

Image: Pinterest

Pearl as a bead or stone looks good on everything including hair accessories. Since pearls are associated with special occasions, choose a hairpin, hairband, bobby pins, or headband that has a peal-work done to accentuate your special look. A pearl hair accessory looks classic, and elegant and works as a trendy hair accessory too.

Choose a pearl hair accessory according to your hair length. For instance, accentuate your blunt or lob hairdo with a pearl hairpin. Or go for a pearl-encrusted hair clip to tie the hair bun!

Trendy Hairpins

Image: Pinterest

Agreed simple Hairpins will remain a practical option to keep the tresses in place, but there is no harm in experimenting with trendy hairpins. Go for hairpins that have beadwork, rhinestones, or some sort of shapes like a dragonfly or a bird motif.

Trendy hairpins are a great option to accentuate your plain or ho-hum outfit. If you choose to flaunt such chic hairpins, ensure to go easy on other fashion accessories like heavy earrings or bangle bracelets. Let one single accessory define your overall look!

Stacked Hairpins

Image: Pinterest

Why flaunt one when you can wear a couple of them? Yes, stacked hairpins are a trend that's gaining a nod of approval from fashion gurus and influencers. Plain bobby pins or pearl or stone encrusted ones, stacked hairpins look chic and super trendy.

Part the hair sideways and add stacked pins matching your chosen outfit. For a sorted look, keep them around 3 to 6 hairpins at a time!

Oversized Bows

Image: Pinterest

Hair clips with exaggerated or oversized bows are so in! They appear eye-catchy and are available in every possible fabric, print, and style. Go for a matching bow or keep it interesting with a contrasting colour hair bow.

Tie your hair in a sleek ponytail or halfway and accentuate the hairdo with an interesting hair bow. Invest in a couple of chic hair bows to make your everyday or casual look score high on fashion!

Headscarves

Image: Pinterest

Gone are the days when headscarves were worn by homemakers to keep their hair tidy while doing everyday chores or gardening. Headscarves are now being viewed as trendy hair accessories. A headscarf is a versatile hair accessory that not only helps accentuate your hairdo but also comes in handy when you want to protect the hair from heat or dust!

You can style a headscarf in a couple of ways. Tie it over a ponytail, twist it to form a braid, or wear it in a turban style. Also, ensure to keep a headscarf in your everyday bag. Because you never know when the hairstyle or hair protection may come calling!