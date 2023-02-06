5 Life-Saving Fashion Hacks That All Women Must Know About

1. Fashion Tape

If you do not wear the right bra, then the fitting can be an issue. At times the neckline of the dress is too deep, nipples can be visible and the wrong fit can create odd gaps between each button of a shirt as a result, your cleavage or belly will be visible when you do not want them to in certain outfits. You may have come across such embarrassing incidents yourself and therefore, just carrying a transparent double tape in your purse or bag will solve the issue. Where you see something like this, then put this tape. It will be available online and offline. It is also available in small sizes or you can cut them at your convenience while using them. This will put all your troubles to rest.

2. Alum Pencils

Many times shaving, putting on a safety pin, loving a pet, biting your nails, getting a sudden cut or getting injured for any reason suddenly starts bleeding. In such a situation, it is not understood. The trouble is more when something like this is outside. The best safety gadget of that time is a small alum pencil. You can buy it in the market or online. If pencils containing alum are not available, keep a small piece of alum in the bag. Bleeding will stop as soon as it is applied. The reason is that alum shrinks the blood vessels and stops the bleeding quickly. Isn't it an amazing fashion hack?

3. Heel Cushions

Heels are not the ideal footwear if you are looking for comfort, but nonetheless, fashion is equally important for some of us atleast. So, heel cushions are the ultimate solution. These amazing products will ensure that only your fashion style is on point, but these soft and stick-on cushions provide you with the ultimate comfort when you walk out in style. Also, you can add these to the shoes to lift your height if you want to. This will come in handy when you are planning to dance at a party wearing high heels.

4. Period Panties

You must give period panty a place in your wardrobe and probably worship this extremely useful product. This will prevent stains from leaking. Even if the blood flow is high, you can wear it on your own and move around without worry. It will save you from the problem of stains, as well as it is also environmentally friendly. Do not throw it away after use. Wash it off with normal-temperature water and wear it during every period cycle and erase the fear of getting red stains on your clothes. These panties last for a long time.

5. Sweat Pads

Sweating is natural, but if you have sweaty armpits that smell really bad and due to this probably dread wearing a sleeveless dress in the summers, then getting a sweat pad for yourself is the ultimate solution. Sweats can be visible on certain clothes and therefore, it can be embarrassing when you are at a party or get-together. It is easily available in the market and can be a great hack in summer.