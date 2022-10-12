Know The Fabrics

Image: Pinterest

To make any outfit or dress flatter, you must understand the fabric composition well. For example, a polyester top may cling to your body and make you appear bulkier than you are. Whereas linen, crepe, or georgette fabric will give that ease and comfort you require to wear the entire day.

Know Your Body Type

Image: Pinterest

Of course, there are no specific rules to carry any style or fashion, but if you understand your body type well, you can select clothes that complement your unique body shape. For example, A-line dresses look fab if you have a pear-shaped body. But the same can be avoided if you are apple-shaped, as the shape could add bulk to the waist area.

Consider Custom-Made Clothes

Image: Pinterest

Of course, plus size clothes are now available in wide ranges and sizes, but sometimes readymade plus size clothes may appear shapeless. There is no harm in opting for a custom-tailored outfit. With clothes tailored to your size, you can be confident and fabulous in your skin!

Embrace Prints

Image: Pinterest

Wear clothes featuring lovely and exciting prints like florals, geometric, stripes, polka dots, and animal prints that can make a style statement. Contrary to the popular style rule, wearing larger prints can flatter your curvy shape!

Accentuate The Waist

Image: Pinterest

Add a funky belt to your plain dress or blouse and pants combo to accentuate your waist and chosen outfit. A waistbelt help add a perfect silhouette and gives a shapely outlook to you. Plus a waistbelt can add a structured look to a shabby outfit!

Layer Up

Image: Pinterest

Want to hide bulky arms or love handles? Layer the top, blouse, or chosen dress with a jacket, shrug, or overcoat. If the outfit is plain, wear a printed jacket, and vice versa. A jacket makes a lovely layered ensemble!

Glam Up The Indian Look

Image: Instagram

For special occasions and festivities, opt for a lovely Indian ensemble. Select an A-line Anarkali or kurti that can accentuate your unique body shape. Go for bold colour, prints, and patterns to make your ethnic wear look interesting and eclectic!

Accessorize Well

Image: Pinterest

There is nothing a chosen accessory can't achieve. Yes, that also includes your plus body frame looking more confident and attractive. If wearing a plain, printless outfit, accentuate the same with a statement neckpiece or earrings. And if prints are what you desire on a special day, go for minimal accessories like a pair of studs, a dainty bracelet, or even a stunning handbag!

Ace It With Shoes

Image: Pinterest

A great pair of shoes hold the power of making your ho-hum outfit appear interesting. It helps add some flair and personality to your overall look. Flats or heels chose one that complements your look of the day. Try funky prints and designs like snake print or bold hue shoes to glam up any plain outfit!

Smile, Show Confidence

Image: Instagram

You could be wearing any outfit. The most important thing is to be confident in your skin. Smile, and showcase confidence in whatever you wear. It organically makes your overall outlook perfect in every sense!