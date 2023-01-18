What Is A Moisture Sandwich; How Can It Help With Dry Skin On Face And Lips?

Moisture sandwich - the term makes you think of a gravy-based rich sandwich that is so scrumptious, you could down it in one go. But nope, that is not what I am talking about here today.

Moisture sandwich involve dampening the skin, applying a humectant-based product, and finally applying an occlusive balm. This technique is designed to ensure that enough moisture is absorbed into the skin and none of it is lost.

Using lighter, more water-based products on damp skin and then layering something thicker will allow the water to be trapped for longer, resulting in hydrated and bouncy skin.

One of the best things about a moisture sandwich is that you can leave it on your face under your daily makeup and go about your day as usual.

Moisture Sandwich: How To Do It

Ingredients you will need: Tap water, serum, moisturizer, and an occlusive (e.g. petroleum jelly if you have very dry skin).

Advertisement

Here are different ways you can try the moisture sandwich:

Method 1: After showering, apply a glycerin or hyaluronic acid-based serum, then moisturise with a light weight moisturiser and then apply an oil to lock in the moisture.

Method 2: The second way is to mist your face with a face mist first, then apply a serum such as hyaluronic acid, sodium PCA or glycerin to draw in all the goodness. You may also spritz another layer on top, and follow with a moisturiser and balm or oil.

For dry skin, not prone to acne:

Petroleum jelly can be used as a moisturiser for people with dry, dehydrated skin that is not prone to acne. If you have oily skin with congestion, petroleum jelly might not be the best option.

For people who use retinol:

The first step is to apply a moisturiser, followed by a topical retinoid, followed by another layer of moisturiser. This procedure is designed to reduce irritation and dryness caused by the retinoid.

Those with acne-prone skin may not benefit from a traditional moisture sandwich due to an increased risk of breakouts.

As a precaution, do not mix the moisture sandwich method with retinol, exfoliating acids, or anything else that can irritate your skin. Vaseline does not clog pores, but it can trap sebum, dead skin, and bacteria, causing breakouts in acne-prone individuals.

Moisture Sandwich For Lips

To gt rid of those stubborn dry, flaky skin on your lips - you will need tap water, moisturiser and a lip balm. The ingredients should be mixed, and the lather should be applied to your lips.

That's it!