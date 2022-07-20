13 Uses Of Aloe Vera For Face, Body And Hair; How To Extract Aloe Vera Gel?

There is no doubt that aloe vera is one of the most widely used herbal remedies for topical skin conditions. The gel-like components of the plant are known to heal the skin from a variety of minor conditions.

It has been used as a medicinal herb for centuries. Rich in nutrients, it helps to improve digestion and boosts immunity. Aloe vera can also be applied topically; its gel can enhance one's skin, especially the face and hair.

Aloe vera was fondly referred to as the plant of immortality by the Egyptians. The plant and its gel play a vital role in addressing the concept of beauty. The beauty benefits of aloe vera gel are innumerable [1][2]. If you want a single solution for your hair and skin, you only need to use aloe vera in your beauty regime.

Aloe vera gel extracted directly from the plant is more beneficial [3]. The beauty benefits of aloe vera gel can leave you in awe. If you are not so aware of the miracle plant and its uses, read on.

How To Extract Aloe Vera Gel?

Choose thick leaves from the outer sections of the plant and remove three to four leaves at a time.

Make sure the leaves are healthy and free from mould or damage.

Next, the stems should be cut close to the base, avoiding the roots.

Finally, the leaves should be washed and dried.

Use a knife to trim the prickly edges.

Separate the inside gel from the outside gel using a knife, spoon, or fingers.

Let the yellow sap drain from the leaf - this is the aloe vera latex. If you intend to use latex, you may wish to store this in a container (you can dispose of the latex if you do not want to use it).

Slice or cube the aloe gel and use.

Uses Of Aloe Vera For Hair, Face And Skin

1. Acne

Fresh aloe leaf gel can be used to treat acne. Additionally, aloe products such as cleansers, toners, and creams are available for acne treatment. There is also the possibility that these products may contain other effective ingredients.

2. Dark spots

Dark spots, also known as hyperpigmentation, appear on the surface as the skin ages. However, a compound called aloesin, found in aloe vera, may be able to lighten things up.

3. Eczema

The moisturizing effects of aloe may alleviate dry, itchy skin associated with eczema. In addition, seborrheic dermatitis may also be soothed by aloe vera gel. Typically, this form of eczema affects the scalp; however, it can also affect the face and behind the ears.

4. Psoriasis

Psoriasis, like eczema, may be relieved by aloe vera by reducing inflammation and itchiness. To achieve the best results, apply aloe vera gel twice daily to the affected skin area.

5. Dry skin

Since aloe vera gel absorbs quickly, it is ideal for people with oily skin. However, it can also be used to treat dry skin. To help seal moisture into your skin, consider replacing your regular moisturizer with aloe after bathing.

Advertisement Advertisement

6. Frostbite

There is no doubt that frostbite is a severe condition that requires immediate medical attention. While aloe vera gel has traditionally been used as a frostbite remedy, we advise you to consult your physician before using it [4].

7. Cold sores

Cold sores develop on the outside of the mouth. The herb aloe vera may effectively treat the herpes virus, the underlying cause of cold sores. To treat a cold sore, apply a small amount of the gel twice daily until it subsides. Then, try dabbing aloe vera on your cold sore a few times daily to relieve discomfort and speed healing.

8. Burns

Aloe vera is frequently used to treat burns due to its soothing, moisturizing, and cooling properties. In addition, Aloe gel may be beneficial for healing burn wounds, but more research is required.

Apply aloe vera to the affected area several times daily if you have a sunburn or mild burn. In the event of a severe burn, you should seek medical attention before applying aloe.

9. Cuts

When it comes to minor cuts, you may want to consider using aloe vera rather than Neosporin. Its molecular structure promotes wound healing and minimizes scarring by boosting collagen and fighting bacteria. You may apply aloe vera gel up to three times a day.

10. Small abrasions

For quick relief from pain and burning sensations, apply aloe vera to the area if you have scuffed up your chin or forehead. You may use it three times per day.

11. Anal fissures

It may be beneficial to apply an aloe vera cream to the affected area several times throughout the day if you have anal fissures [5].

12. Dandruff

Aloe vera effectively treats dry skin, fungal infections and excessively oily skin. All of these factors cause dandruff. It is one of the most natural methods of removing dandruff.

13. Dry scalp

In the same way, aloe vera moisturizes the skin, soothes the hair and softens it. Regular application of aloe gel to the hair and scalp helps maintain the hair's vitality and shine.

On A Final Note...

The use of aloe vera topically is generally safe for most people. Although skin irritations and allergic reactions may occur, it is generally well tolerated. Do not use aloe vera for severe cuts or burns.