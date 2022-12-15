In most cases, dry skin results from environmental factors that remove moisture from the skin. This condition is commonly known as xerosis, and there are several causes of this condition.

Several factors can cause dry skin, including excessive heat, hot showers, harsh soaps, and arid climates. Fortunately, you can use home remedies to alleviate dry skin symptoms and restore moisture to your skin.

Additionally, following the same skin care regime all year round may not be the most effective when the humidity drops. Dry air can make fine lines and wrinkles more noticeable and dry, itchy skin can flake, crack, and even bleed.

Here are two 2-ingredient face masks for dry skin that will spruce up your skincare routine.

2-Ingredient Face Masks For Dry Skin

1. Spirulina and Manuka honey

Ingredients: Manuka honey, rosewater and spirulina

Directions

Add two tablespoons of raw honey to one tablespoon of blue-green algae.

Make a paste by adding a bit of rose water to the mixture.

After applying the mixture to your skin, leave it on for fifteen minutes.

After application, rinse with lukewarm water to reveal a hydrated complexion.

The anti-inflammatory properties of manuka honey can reduce local inflammation caused by acne and improve your skin's appearance. It balances your skin's pH level and helps remove dead cells to keep your skin clean. Manuka honey is antibacterial, so fewer bacteria are able to infect pores and cause acne [1].

Advertisement

As a protein and mineral source, spirulina contributes to healthier skin, particularly iron, potassium, and magnesium. Spirulina helps protect our skin from free radical damage as well as boost collagen production, which increases the firmness of our skin. It also detoxifies the body, which may improve the appearance of the skin [2].

2. Cucumber and turmeric

Ingredients: Turmeric and cucumber

Directions

Take a small piece of cucumber and blend it until it becomes pulpy.

Then, add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder to the mixture.

Mix well and apply to your face and neck.

Let it sit for about 20 minutes, and then wash it off with normal water.

As it may stain your skin, you should apply it at night.

It has been shown that skincare products formulated with turmeric and curcumin can improve the appearance of skin tone irregularities, including blotchiness, redness, and unevenness. Turmeric may even help reduce dark spots and discolourations, according to some evidence [3].

It is known that cucumbers are rich in essential nutrients, minerals, and antioxidants, which are why they are effective in treating clogged and visibly enlarged pores, excessive oils, and dry skin. In addition, it is rich in water content which boosts hydration levels in the skin and provides a natural glowing complexion [4].

Always do a patch step before trying out the face masks for dry skin.