Got Dandruff On Eyebrows? Here Are 8 Simple Tips To Get Rid Of Eyebrow Dandruff

Ever noticed flaky skin on and around your eyebrows? Eyebrow dandruff is a common problem. Our eyebrows can also suffer from the same condition as the scalp. It is medically known as seborrheic dermatitis, and it may appear on any area of the body that has a high concentration of oil glands. Seborrheic dermatitis has no known cause, but those with oily skin are at a higher risk of having extra flakes and scales.

Several factors may contribute to seborrheic dermatitis, including the yeast normally found on our skin, our genes, living in a cold and dry climate, stress, and an individual's overall health.

Below are eight tips to get rid of eyebrow dandruff.

Tips To Get Rid Of Eyebrow Dandruff

1. Regularly wash your face

It is important to wash your face in the morning and at night, as well as after exercising. In addition to removing yeast-which will prevent irritation in your eyebrows-it also helps wash away extra skin, dirt, and other impurities that accumulate on your skin during the day.

2. Use apple cider vinegar

There are many uses for apple cider vinegar, including skincare, kitchen, and yes, even eyebrows. Apply one drop of apple cider vinegar to a dampened cotton ball following your cleansing routine. Use an eye dropper for precision and squeeze any excess water out of the cotton ball to prevent it from dripping. Then, swipe the cotton ball across your eyebrows in a single motion.

Apple cider vinegar should be used once or twice a week, and since it is diluted with water, it does not need to be rinsed.

3. Cleanse with essential oil

Tea tree oil can be used both as an aromatherapy product and as a cleanser to remove unwanted oil. At night, massage away any flakes of dandruff with a few drops of a gentle oil, such as tea tree oil. Tea tree oil contains antioxidant properties and can also help hydrate dry skin.

Advertisement Advertisement

4. Make use of an acne cleanser

Cleansers that treat acne-both as a treatment and a cleanser-can also address eyebrow dandruff. After dilution with water, gently cleanse the eyebrows.

5. Use a gentle exfoliant

To remove flakes, use a gentle exfoliant such as an alpha/beta hydroxy acid wash. Beta hydroxy acid (BHA) exfoliates the skin and unclogs pores, thus enabling you to eliminate eyebrow dandruff.

6. Use an anti-dandruff shampoo

The same types of dandruff shampoo that work wonders on your scalp can also be used to remove dandruff from your eyebrows. You can use these shampoos in a variety of ways, but starting with replacing your regular face wash (at least for now) is a good way to get started. Prior to rinsing, let it sit for a few minutes, which will result in a deeper clean and removal of scales.

7. Apply hydrocortisone cream

Hydrocortisone creams can be used to soothe irritated and inflamed skin. An over-the-counter analgesic such as hydrocortisone can be useful in reducing inflammation.

8. Manage your stress levels

In the same way that stress impacts almost every aspect of life, it also impacts eyebrow dandruff. Stress may exacerbate dandruff flare-ups. If you are considering eyebrow dandruff treatments, you should consider finding ways to relax your mind and body.

On A Final Note...

Nevertheless, if none of the above methods appears to be effective, contact your dermatologist for an assessment. Your dermatologist will determine whether a stronger prescription medication will be necessary.