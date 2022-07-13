4 Reasons Why Ashwagandha Is The Perfect Anti-Ageing Herb

Ayurveda considers Ashwagandha to be one of its most important herbs. Ashwagandha has been used for thousands of years to relieve stress, increase energy levels, and improve concentration. It is also known as Indian ginseng and winter cherry.

The root, leaves, seeds and fruits of the ayurvedic herb are used for medicinal purposes. An adaptogen, the herb is popular for its ability to manage stress. The therapeutic properties of Ashwagandha are the major reason for its incorporation into modern medical science.

Rich in antioxidants, tannins, iron, nitrates, potassium, fatty acids and glucose, the herb can positively affect the endocrine, cardiovascular, and central nervous systems [1][2].

Today, we will look at the anti-ageing benefits of Ashwagandha.

Anti-Ageing Benefits Of Ashwagandha

Simply consuming or topically using Ashwagandha will not miraculously improve your skin or provide you with anti-ageing properties. So, how does it work?

1. Prevents premature ageing caused by stress

The antioxidants in Ashwagandha help to combat free radical damage, which makes you feel more youthful. It soothes the skin, brightens it, and increases the skin's cellular energy when applied topically [3].

Ashwagandha is rich in collagen, a powerful anti-ageing compound, and natural oils that make your skin smooth and supple. In addition to reducing anxiety and depression, Ashwagandha's alkaloids work on the nervous system. In turn, this has a direct impact on the health of the skin of an individual. For example, a condition known as keratosis causes rough and damaged skin. Ashwagandha is beneficial in regulating keratosis and relaxation of the skin's tissues [4].

2. Improves skin cell health

Telomerase is an enzyme that plays a vital role in the ageing process. The root extracts of Ashwagandha boost telomerase activity, thus extending the lifespan of healthy skin cells. This prevents telomerase loss and perhaps delays ageing.

Ashwagandha's high antioxidant content helps to battle skin ageing symptoms, such as wrinkles, fine lines, blemishes and dark spots. In addition, reducing wrinkles contributes to the appearance of younger-looking skin [5].

3. Suppresses inflammation

By controlling histamine release that stimulates an inflammatory response in the body, Ashwagandha relieves swelling and inflammation in any part of the body. Your body cannot heal without this immune system response, known as inflammation. For example, a raised, red, or warm rash on the skin may be due to skin inflammation.

Inflammatory rashes may cause blisters, pimples, burns, sting, or itchy symptoms. In addition, research has shown that chronic inflammation damages your body's cells and tissues, speeding up the ageing process [6].

4. Hydrates skin

As a component of the skin's hydration, hyaluronan plays a key role. Ashwagandha increases hyaluronan production in the skin and provides ample hydration and deep moisturisation, resulting in firmer, softer, smoother skin [7].

Note: Ashwagandha can negatively affect the skin by causing outbreaks, skin rashes, allergies and inflammation. Therefore, make sure you do a patch test.

How To Use Ashwagandha For Skin?

Ashwagandha is best known for its use as a face pack. However, it can also be consumed as a supplement.

Mix ashwagandha powder with water to form a paste. Apply this to the face and neck and wash with cold water after it's dry.

On A Final Note...

Ashwagandha reduces cortisol levels, thus providing skin benefits. In addition, stimulating collagen production enhances the repair and regeneration of skin cells. The combination of all of these factors contributes to the slowing down of ageing.

In general, Ashwagandha is considered to be relatively safe for most individuals. However, Ashwagandha may not be appropriate for everyone, so it is highly recommended to consult a healthcare professional before taking it.