Taylor Swift Skincare Tips: Tay Tay’s Simple Beauty Routine Revealed

Taylor Swift Skincare Tips

1. Swears by moisturisers

"My makeup essentials are mascara, liquid eyeliner, lipstick, natural brown eye shadows, a lash curler, and a moisturiser." Besides soothing and hydrating skin after a long day, a night cream can boost cell turnover and induce repair. Even though moisturisers for the day protect you from the elements -- pollution, dryness, cold, heat, and UV rays -- moisturising at night can help rebuild your skin. "I moisturise my face every night before bed."

2. Body lotion at night

Like her moisturising routine, Taylor applies lotion to her whole body at night. Regularly applying body lotion at night can help smoothen the skin and promote healthy skin cell growth [1].

3. Stick to the right products

This applies to everyone. Be it oily, dry or combination skin, choose the right products for your skin [2]. In a few interviews, Taylor highlighted the importance of sticking to skincare products that are suitable for your skin.

4. Opt for a healthy, well-balanced diet

Taylor loves cooking and eating. Since she's a foodie, she never follows a strict diet plan. Whenever she's hungry, she grabs salads, sandwiches, yoghurts, or vanilla lattes. Her breakfast is heavy and delicious, including buckwheat pancakes topped with ham, parmesan, and fried eggs, while the rest of the meals are lighter [3].

It's essential to drink plenty of water daily, says Taylor Swift. Every day she drinks about ten bottles and more on trips. Water keeps your body hydrated and flushes out toxins. Aside from boosting your immune system, drinking water adds a natural glow to your skin.

"I am drinking a ton of water to re-hydrate completely."