Tara Sutaria’s DIY Skincare: Its A Special Mix By Her Grandma

Tara Sutaria may be a strong advocate for fashion over comfort, but even in casual outfits, which are perfect for a lazy brunch with your pals, she makes a statement.

Slowly making her space known in Bollywood, Tara Sutaria has a lot of DIY skincare and makeup tips up her sleeve which are all simple so that we can easily get inspired by it.

Tara Sutaria's DIY Skincare

Despite her passion for makeup and skincare products, she is content to use an at-home mask for glowing skin.