Tamannaah Bhatia's got really good skin and it's a piece of common knowledge. It has always been Tamannaah Bhatia's commitment to adhere to certain skin and hair care rules to keep her skin supple and her complexion radiant. It lies in her unfiltered kit of time-tested DIY recipes.
Tamannaah Bhatia has naturally transitioned to a less is more mode of operation after years of being exposed to synthetics and cosmetics of no relevance to her acting career.
As rooted as she is which reflects on her DIY skincare routines, Tamannaah shares a video on her DIY beauty secrets using simple ingredients from home for Vogue India's first ever Beauty Secrets series. "After experiencing a lot of chemical usage, I wanted to incorporate something natural in my routine," said the doe-eyed actress in the video. During her tutorial on how to care for your skin efficiently and effectively, the actor begins by sharing a recipe for an exfoliating face scrub that any busy woman should have on hand. Here's how you can make it yourself. Ingredients: Indian sandalwood, ground coffee and organic honey. Directions "I would suggest trying to look for raw or organic ingredients if you wish for your skin to truly benefit from these remedies," added Tamannaah. Ingredients: Gram flour, rose water and yoghurt. Directions In order to determine whether you are allergic to any of these ingredients, always perform a patch test on the hand or neck area first.
Tamannaah Bhatia's DIY Beauty Secrets
1. Exfoliating face scrub
2. Hydrating face mask
More TAMANNAAH BHATIA News
As rooted as she is which reflects on her DIY skincare routines, Tamannaah shares a video on her DIY beauty secrets using simple ingredients from home for Vogue India's first ever Beauty Secrets series.
"After experiencing a lot of chemical usage, I wanted to incorporate something natural in my routine," said the doe-eyed actress in the video.
During her tutorial on how to care for your skin efficiently and effectively, the actor begins by sharing a recipe for an exfoliating face scrub that any busy woman should have on hand. Here's how you can make it yourself.
Ingredients: Indian sandalwood, ground coffee and organic honey.
Directions
"I would suggest trying to look for raw or organic ingredients if you wish for your skin to truly benefit from these remedies," added Tamannaah.
Ingredients: Gram flour, rose water and yoghurt.
Directions
In order to determine whether you are allergic to any of these ingredients, always perform a patch test on the hand or neck area first.