Sonam Kapoor Ahujas DIY Skincare Is All About Besan Flour, Coconut Oil And Clay Face Masks

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja really changed the Bollywood fashion game. Having impeccable acting and gorgeous looks, the 37-year-old actress makes sure her looks don't let up. Sonam Kapoor swears by several DIY skincare products, often made from easily found kitchen ingredients, to maintain her glowing skin.
While the stars spend large bucks on their beauty and wellbeing, there are certain things that even the rich and famous will stay loyal to, such as the humble amla powder or the versatile coconut oil. And the same applies to Sonam Kapoor's skincare.
A mix of simple kitchen ingredients, these skincare practices of Sonam Kapoor can be easily added to your skincare routine. Take a look. Besan or gram flour suits all skin types and has several beauty benefits. Applying a besan face pack can help remove dirt and excess oil from the skin and help balance the pH levels. In addition, besan also helps exfoliate the skin and gives it a slow. Finally, as a bleaching agent, besan can be applied to lighten facial and even remove excess hair (with regular application) [1]. "I religiously follow the principle of cleansing-toning-moisturising," Sonam Kapoor had shared. "But as an actor, I don't think you can do a lot of stuff like put fillers and botox because it all shows on screen. I really have to take care of my skin, and it's important for me to do it," Miss Kapoor confirmed in an interview. It's not hard to make your own clay mask with fuller's earth or multani mitti. It's a clay that helps remove dirt, sweat, oil and sebum from the skin, so it clears pores. The exfoliating properties of fuller's earth make it a great pick for those with acne scars and pigmentation, so the super-ingredient can help prevent acne as well as treat it [2]. Multani mitti is also a great tightening agent. Coconut oil is Sonam Kapoor's go-to coconut product. Sonam uses it as a moisturiser, a lip balm, and even on her eyebrows and eyelids. In addition, coconut oil's emollient properties can repair your skin's barrier function - the layer of skin that protects your body from environmental threats, making it especially useful if you have dry, sensitive skin [3][4].
Sonam Kapoor's DIY Skincare
1. Besan as an exfoliator and bleach
Here is a quick besan face pack:
2. Clay masks for tightening skin
Here's a quick multani-mitti face pack for you:
3. Coconut oil for everything!
"I religiously follow the principle of cleansing-toning-moisturising," Sonam Kapoor had shared. "But as an actor, I don't think you can do a lot of stuff like put fillers and botox because it all shows on screen. I really have to take care of my skin, and it's important for me to do it," Miss Kapoor confirmed in an interview.
