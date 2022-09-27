Sonam Kapoor Ahujas DIY Skincare Is All About Besan Flour, Coconut Oil And Clay Face Masks

A mix of simple kitchen ingredients, these skincare practices of Sonam Kapoor can be easily added to your skincare routine. Take a look.

Sonam Kapoor's DIY Skincare

1. Besan as an exfoliator and bleach

Besan or gram flour suits all skin types and has several beauty benefits. Applying a besan face pack can help remove dirt and excess oil from the skin and help balance the pH levels. In addition, besan also helps exfoliate the skin and gives it a slow. Finally, as a bleaching agent, besan can be applied to lighten facial and even remove excess hair (with regular application) [1].

Here is a quick besan face pack:

Make a paste with one teaspoon gram flour, one teaspoon curd, and a pinch of turmeric powder.

Apply it to your face and neck.

Let it rest for 10-15 minutes, then wash off with lukewarm water.

Follow it up with a gentle moisturiser.

2. Clay masks for tightening skin

"I religiously follow the principle of cleansing-toning-moisturising," Sonam Kapoor had shared. "But as an actor, I don't think you can do a lot of stuff like put fillers and botox because it all shows on screen. I really have to take care of my skin, and it's important for me to do it," Miss Kapoor confirmed in an interview.