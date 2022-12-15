Sobhita Dhulipala Beauty Tips: Secrets To Her Glowing Skin

1. Makeup -off and hot shower on

As a strong advocate of disciplined skincare, Sobhita Dhulipala has mentioned that every night, she removes all of her makeup and takes a hot bath. However, please be careful not to apply hot water directly to your face as it can damage the skin barrier and cause skin problems [1].

"Every night before I go to bed, I make sure to wipe off all my makeup and take a long hot shower with the radio on." she shared in an interview.

2. Besan for exfoliation

When used on the skin, besan assists in balancing the pH levels of the skin, removes dirt and excess oil, exfoliates, and promotes a healthy glow. However, besan should not be used on a daily basis as it may cause dryness [2].

"I use besan on my face as a mild exfoliator," Sobhita shared in an interview.

3. Fruit on the face

Face masks made from fruit pulp are free of chemicals and preservatives, making them perfect for all skin types. Additionally, fruit pulps are rich in minerals, vitamins, enzymes that whiten the skin, as well as antioxidants that combat acne and mature skin blotches [3].