Skincare Regimen To Avoid and Beauty Trends To Follow In 2023

From work commitments, stress, lifestyle, and health issues to seasonal changes, the same has a direct impact on our skin. That's why it is essential to keep a tab on what skincare habits we should adopt and let go of. We have listed a few result-driven skincare routines that can help you achieve desirable skin in 2023!

Image: Pexels

Here are a few skincare regimens or practices which you should say goodbye to in 2023:

1. Washing the face too often - Washing your face too much will make the skin dry and remove the skin's natural, essential oils. It is better to wash the skin at least twice a day.

2. Picking and Squeezing - If pimples and blisters are an issue and then popping or squeezing is a big no-no. It is better to let the pimple or acne dry naturally or use a pimple-drying solution.

3. Overuse of Makeup - While makeup acts as a supplement to beautify looks, it is best to reduce the usage of the same as it is ultimately chemicals in a glorified form. Use minimal makeup if doing it on a daily basis and also ensure to clean the makeup brushes frequently.

4. Use of Too Many Serums - Serums as a skincare product should be applied in moderation. Excessive use of it may lead to inflammation, and hyperpigmentation issues.

Speaking of skincare practices, you should include the following skin care practices: