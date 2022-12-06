Sara Ali Khans Natural Skincare Ingredient Is A God Given! 2 Ways You Can Use It!

From applying fruit facials to honey, Sara ensures she gets the most out of kitchen ingredients. Out of many au naturel skincare products, the 26-year-old star cites almond as her favorite. As a natural exfoliant, almond paste and scrub have often been used by the star as a way of achieving supple, clear skin [1].

Check out the benefits of almond paste for your skin and two ways to use it for glowing, healthy skin.

Sara Ali Khan's Natural Skincare Ingredient, Almond

This nutrient rich almond contains a wide range of vitamins, proteins, and minerals, including retinol and vitamin E, which are known for restoring the skin's health and suppleness. Almonds benefit your skin because of the nutrients they contain, which include a variety of vitamins, proteins, and minerals [2]. Due to its anti-ageing properties, it can reduce wrinkles and fine lines on the face

