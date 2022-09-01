Sara Ali Khan Beauty Secrets Revealed! A Whole Medley Of Honey, Fruits And Almond Paste

Sara Ali Khan Beauty Secrets Revealed

1. Simple is better

During interviews, Sara said that her skincare routine is extremely simple and involves just two steps. She cleanses her face with a face wash and follows it up with a moisturiser. This 2-step skincare routine is good for normal skin (not oily/dry) people.

2. Leftover fruit for glow

The actress has mentioned in interviews that she applies whatever leftover fruit from the breakfast on her face to get that natural glow and to give the skin a boost of antioxidants. Fruits are packed with minerals, proteins, and vitamins that are great for your skin. They can be consumed or applied to your face to achieve excellent results [1].

3. Honey face pack over store-bought face packs

By now, it is clear that the actress is loyal to home remedies. She regularly applies honey on her face and sometimes mixes it with malai (cream) and applies it as face packs. Aside from its brightening properties, honey also provides a healthy, moisturised glow to the skin. Honey is great for treating dry skin but also works exceptionally well on oily, acne-prone, and combination skin types [2].

"I'm a big fan of ghar ke nuske, so I often go for home remedies. Malai and honey are my favourites. I also put fruits on my face," Sara said in an interview.

4. Almond paste as a natural exfoliator

Another home remedy Sara swears by is almond paste. She uses almond paste as an exfoliator to remove dead skin cells and smoothen the skin. Almonds have several nutrients that can benefit your skin, including vitamins, proteins, and minerals. Almond face packs are an age-old beauty tradition, and women have always relied on almond powder for their face and almond paste to rejuvenate their skin [3].