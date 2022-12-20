Rose Water For Dry Skin: 3 Ways To Use It, Esp In Winter

Dry skin is characterized by roughness, itching, flaking, and scaliness on the skin. The location where these dry patches appear varies from person to person. It is a very common condition that affects people of all ages. It is possible for you to improve your dry skin by moisturising and applying sunscreen all year round on your own.

Rose water is one such remedy for dry skin. By itself, rose water cannot rejuvenate your skin; however, when combined with other moisturising ingredients, it can provide long-term hydration while also improving its texture, making it ideal for dry skin [1]. This fragranced liquid is ideal for dry skin because it efficiently refines pores without drying it out.

Here are three ways in which you can use rosewater for dry skin.

You need to buy Pure Rose Water to gain its benefits. Here is how you can spot pure quality rose water.

The colour of pure rose face water is always transparent.

Look for steam-distilled. Only steam distillation is the most effective way of extracting high-quality rose face water.

Roses and distilled water should be the only ingredients listed on the bottle.

If your rose face mist smells strongly of roses, then it likely contains perfume, which isn't safe to apply to your face.

If the rose water you purchase is too affordable, don't buy it. Extracting rose water the right way is very time-consuming and labour-intensive. 1 litre of rose water requires approximately 5000 kilograms of petals. So the affordable option doesn't seem wise right now?

Rose Water For Dry Skin: 3 Ways To Use It

1. Rose water hydration for dry skin

You will need: 1 tbsp pure rose water, cotton pad, towel, facial cleanser and moisturiser

Directions:

Step 1: After cleansing your face with a facial cleanser, pat your face dry with a soft cloth.

Step 2: Take a cotton pad and saturate it with the rose water and dab it on your face gently.

Step 3: Allow it to dry.

Step 4: After your face has dried, moisturise it with a gentle moisturiser.

There is no doubt that the process of cleaning, toning, and moisturising your face is a vital part of any skincare routine. Unlike most toners that are available on the market, this rose water toner is incredibly gentle on your skin [2]. Besides getting rid of residual dirt and grime, it may also leave your skin feeling fresh and hydrated in the long run.

Advertisement

2. Multani mitti mix for dry skin

You will need: 2 tbsp multani mitti, 1 tbsp milk, 1 tbsp pure rose water and Facial cleanser.

Directions:

Step 1: Cleanse your face and pat it dry.

Step 2: Mix multani mitti, milk, and rose water until smooth.

Step 3: Apply this paste on your face.

Step 4: After waiting for 20 minutes, wash your face with cool water in order to remove the mixture.

This face mask contains the goodness of milk and rose water, which help treat dryness and treat oily skin. The face mask contains multani mitti, which is generally used to treat oily skin. Milk contains lactic acid, which softens your skin and fades blemishes [3]. Exfoliate, nourish, and soften your skin with this rose water mask.

3. Gentle face scrub for dry skin

You will need: Rose petals, rose water, ground oats and yoghurt.

Directions:

Step 1: Soak the petals in water for 30 minutes.

Step 2: Then, crush and mix them with the rose water, ground oats and yoghurt.

Step 3: Gently massage the mixture onto your face in small circular motion.

Step 4: Let it sit for 10 minutes.

Step 5: Rinse off with water.

Exfoliating the skin gently without irritating the skin barrier is possible with rose petals, rose water ground oats, and yoghurt. Yoghurt contains lactic acid, which gently sloughs off dead skin cells, grime and leftover makeup.

It is reported that rose petals and oats contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that soothe itchy, dry, and irritated skin [4]. This is one of the best ways to use rose water for dry skin.

Always do a patch test before applying the face masks.