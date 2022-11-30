Rakul Preet Singh’s Go-To Natural Skincare Ingredient And Ways To Use It!

Today, we are taking a page out of Rakul Preet's skincare book to find out her favourite skincare ingredient and how we can add it to our skincare routine. Take a look.

Rakul Preet Singh's Go-To Natural Skincare Ingredient

Rakul Preet swears by bananas for supple, naturally glowing skin.

As one of the most inexpensive, healthy, convenient, and delicious fruits you can purchase, bananas are a great choice for those who are seeking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The potassium in bananas, as well as vitamins C and B6, are beneficial to both hair and skin and are also good for topical application. Banana pulp is easily peelable, eatable, and mashed and can be applied as both a face and hair pack. The potassium in banana pulp nourishes dry skin and hair [1].

Bananas contain potassium and moisture to repair dry, damaged skin. The vitamins in bananas can also restore moisture. Bananas are also good for acne-prone skin.

DIY Banana Face Pack For Your Skin

1. Banana Face Pack For Dry Skin

Ingredients: Honey, coconut oil, banana

In addition to being rich in potassium, vitamins A and E, bananas are also a good source of hydration for dry skin. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that protects against free radicals, and vitamin A moisturizes and evens out the skin tone. Honey helps the banana retain moisture for a long period of time.

Directions:

Step 1: Mix honey and coconut oil with mashed ripe bananas.

Step 2: After applying the mixture to the skin, allow it to sit for 15 minutes.

Step 3: Afterwards, rinse it with warm water.