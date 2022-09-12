Olivia Wilde’s Beauty Routine Is No-Fuss, All-Natural

Olivia Wilde may be enthralled in the drama surrounding her new movie "Don't Worry Darling," which got a 5-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival 2022 - however, we are not here to delve right into that black hole of social media controversies but instead into the extremely simple skincare routine of Miss Wilde.

"I think we need to dig deep to reconstruct the cliché surrounding sustainability in beauty and allow people to understand that they can indulge in skin care and feel like they are treating themselves, even if it's something that's actually very good for the environment," Olivia said in an interview, hinting at the all-natural, sustainable skincare routine she has.