With good reason, olive oil has been used in beauty and wellness rituals in Mediterranean regions for millennia, derived from the fruit of the olive tree. You can benefit from olive oil in a wide variety of ways, including its anti-ageing and antibacterial properties.

As part of a daily skincare regimen or when your skin feels dry, olive oil can be used as part of your skincare regimen. Additionally, olive oil contains antioxidants, including vitamin E [1].

Antioxidants calm redness and irritation caused by acne or psoriasis. In addition to protecting the skin against free radicals, they also prevent wrinkles and premature ageing [2].

Here are three different olive oil skincare masks you can make at home for plump, fresh skin.

Olive Oil For Skin: Is It Beneficial?

Here are four reasons why olive oil is good for your skin:

Antioxidant properties: As an antioxidant, olive oil acts to prevent oxidation, which is a process that produces free radicals, which can damage cells and may contribute to cancer formation [3]. Oxidation is a process that can produce free radicals, which can damage cells and contribute to cancer progression.

When applied to the skin, antioxidants may prevent premature ageing. Furthermore, some research suggests that applying olive oil to the skin after sun exposure may help fight cancer-causing cells [4].

Antibacterial properties: When used on your face, olive oil can improve the appearance of your skin and can help improve your skin's health by acting as an antibacterial agent [5].

Composition of vitamins: There is evidence that olive oil contains fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, which may benefit the skin. People have used vitamin E oil topically for a variety of skin conditions, including psoriasis and eczema, throughout history [6][7].

Moisturising effects: Natural moisturisers, such as olive oil, are often used to soften both the skin and hair by providing them with a natural moisture [8].

Olive Oil For Skin: 3 Ways To Use It

1. Olive oil, oats and honey

In a blender, powder oats.

Add honey and olive oil to the powder and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face, leaving it on for 10 minutes.

Wash it off with warm water.

Apply this mixture as a body scrub to remove dead skin cells.

Honey and olive oil moisturise the skin and promote cell regeneration, while the oats exfoliate - use gentle circular motions when applying. It is a mild scrub which can be used once a week on tough areas like your knees and elbows in order to lighten and soften them.

2. Olive oil and avocado

Add one tablespoon of olive oil to half a small mashed avocado.

For a smooth consistency, blend well.

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing.

Using these ingredients on a regular basis will make your skin more supple naturally. Avocado is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, and if combined with honey, works as an antiseptic too.

3. Olive oil, yoghurt and honey

Mix olive oil, yoghurt and honey together.

Make it into a thick paste and apply it to your face.

Let it sit for 15-20 minutes and wash it off.

This DIY mask, a combination of honey, yoghurt, and olive oil, works wonders for the skin, and provides instant hydration. It also acts as a mild exfoliator and cleanser.